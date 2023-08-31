Pigskin Picks: Can Harper Creek, Pennfield find success again?

BATTLE CREEK - The golf courses are still open, right? Can I have a mulligan?

A do-over? Can we take another crack at this?

It wasn't a great first week for the Pigskin Picks and your Enquirer prognosticator. It wasn't terrible, mind you, but you readers should expect something better than a .500 record when it comes to picks by this newspaper's 'expert' on high school football.

But I'll own it. I was 3-3 for my Week 1 predictions. And from what I have learned from listening to coach speak over almost four decades of covering high school sports, is that ...

"It's only one game (week)."

"Time to get ready for the next one."

And, the one I like the most for this situation: "A team always makes its biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2."

That's the sweet spot. I am ready for a big improvement. I'm thinking, at least, 4-2. Or, heck, we can shoot for 6-0 as long as we take these "one pick at a time."

Which leads us to another edition of the Enquirer’s Pigskin Picks, as I try to take all the info learned from the season so far and predict some winners for Week 2.

Harper Creek at Battle Creek Central

A young Harper Creek team did a lot of growing up last week - rallying to earn a last-second win over Lakeview. The question that follows is, how will the emotions surrounding that game affect a Harper Creek team short on seniors and heavy on underclassmen starters. There also has to be a few seeds of doubt in the back of the minds of Harper Creek after the Beavers lost to BCC in Week 2 a year ago, 34-0. That score works both ways, as well. While Battle Creek Central is coming off a disappointing opening game, one-sided loss, to Byron Center, the Bearcats know what it feels like to beat Harper Creek. Add the excitement for Bearcat Nation regarding making their debut on a new blue artificial turf field, and BCC has a few edges in this contest. BCC is hoping to make its new carpet at C.W. Post Field a real homefield advantage moving forward, and that could start this week.

Broderick: Battle Creek Central 28, Harper Creek 27

Lakeview at Grand Ledge

Both of these teams played in emotional opening games that ended in the final minutes. However, the Spartans are the team still in search of their first win in this scenario. Lakeview has a brutal early stretch of the season that wasn't helped with a loss to city rival Harper Creek in Week 1. Following a game with perennial playoff contender Grand Ledge, the Spartans will meet league favorite Portage Central and last year's SMAC champ St. Joseph. That puts a lot of pressure on this game for a team still learning a new playbook under first-year head coach Brett Vernon. We still think the Spartans are going to hit their stride by the end of the year, but it will take a few more weeks to get there.

Broderick: Grand Ledge 32, Lakeview 28

Pennfield at Williamston

Can the Hattan magic work another week? Robbie Hattan came to Pennfield as its new head coach after leading the Colon Magi to a state championship and several deep runs in the postseason. He sprinkled a little of his own personal magic dust on the Panthers in Week 1 for a dominating 34-13 win over Lakewood Lake Odessa to end a 10-game losing streak by Pennfield. The Panthers are moving up in class in Week 2, facing a Williamston team that has been to the playoffs seven straight years. But Pennfield believes in its new coach and that might be enough to pull off what would probably be considered an upset.

Broderick: Pennfield 22, Williamston 20

Other Games:

Athens 35, Bellevue 28

Marshall 28, Mattawan 20

Climax-Scotts 52, Burr Oak 18

Last Week: 3-3; Overall: 3-3

