This one is definitely, um, for the birds.

While the Saints were attempting to play defense against the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh, a flock of pigeons decided it was mealtime on the field.

Good thing Kenny Pickett didn’t throw a pick or the pigeons might have been forced to give new meaning to a fly pattern.

how many yards is a 'too many pigeons' penalty? pic.twitter.com/SicsdVYYTv — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022

