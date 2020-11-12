Pig out: Ground-heavy Gophers try to regain Floyd from Hawks

DAVE CAMPBELL
·4 min read
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) carries the ball as Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. Minnesota won 41-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Minnesota Illinois Football

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) carries the ball as Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. Minnesota won 41-14. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With practices limited and the offseason extended by the virus outbreak, Mohamed Ibrahim and the rest of the Minnesota offense settled in for some extra screen time.

Ibrahim has been seeing the field as clearly as ever this fall. The junior tailback leads the nation with an average of 190 rushing yards per contest, with 10 touchdowns in just three games.

“Since March we’ve been watching film and getting on the same page as the o-line, so some plays out there you can actually see me just be patient with an extra second,” Ibrahim said. “Last year, I would’ve just put my head down and got 3 yards, but now I’m just waiting, setting blocks up, understanding that the o-line’s going to get there and not get too fast off my reads.”

Ibrahim, who rushed for 224 yards and four scores to lead the Gophers (1-2) past Illinois last week, has already logged 97 attempts this season. This isn't an imbalanced team, either. Tanner Morgan was the second team All-Big Ten quarterback last year, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman is widely projected as a first-round NFL draft pick. Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell and tight end Ko Kieft each have touchdown catches so far.

With a smart, sturdy and seasoned offensive line and a confident, savvy and elusive ball carrier like Ibrahim to execute those outside zone running plays, though, new Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. would be foolish not to keep riding the Ibrahim train on Friday night against Iowa. Even if the Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten in rushing defense with an average of 102 yards allowed.

“He’s very violent. We like to use that term very loosely with guys who aren’t afraid to lower their shoulders and run people over and get the first down,” Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon said. “He's not that big of a back, but he's very powerful and very fast.”

This should all sound familiar to the Hawkeyes and their followers. They've long built their success around a strong ground game. Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent are again the lead runners this year, with left tackle Alaric Jackson and center Tyler Linderbaum anchoring the line. Iowa also notched its first win last week with a drubbing of Michigan State.

“It was in great fashion, a total team win,” said quarterback Spencer Petras, who took over in 2020 for three-year starter Nate Stanley. “It was exciting. Now we've just got to keep building on it.”

Here are some other key angles to follow for the 114th meeting between Minnesota and Iowa, the first battle for the 98-pound Floyd of Rosedale trophy that will be played without ticket sales to the general public due to pandemic restrictions:

THE BRONZE PIG

Floyd of Rosedale, which was first awarded in 1935 through a friendly bet between the governors of the two states, has called Iowa home for the last five years. The pig was placed in the weight room this week for extra exposure and motivation.

“It’s a one-year rental, so it’s up for grabs again," said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who is 15-6 in his career against Minnesota.

FRIENDS WITH THE FRONT

Ibrahim has forged an especially strong bond with his blockers, a connection can't help but carry over to the field.

“Mo is a special, special player. He shows love to the offensive line like I've never seen a person show love to a position group before,” right tackle Blaise Andries said. "Like, he'll come and hug us at 6 a.m. before a lift or something like that just to tell us good morning and ask us how we're doing. It's actually amazing. So we take a lot of pride in having Mo a part of this team and really as a part of the o-line. He can come in and sit in our meetings anytime."

THE DISRUPTOR

Nixon, a 6-foot-3, 305-pound junior, leads the Big Ten with six tackles for loss. He has 21 total tackles, more than any other defensive lineman in the conference.

BACK IN ACTION

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi has returned to the Gophers this week, after he had to stay home from Illinois in a 10-day quarantine for COVID-19. He only had mild symptoms. Keeping himself away from his family was the harder part.

“Because I’m like the tiger in the cage, where they are coming and knocking on the glass,” Rossi said. “But, yeah, it was fine.”

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED

This pandemic-truncated season, played largely without fans, figured to be unpredictable. Believers in football’s transitive property, though, would have a hard time betting against the Hawkeyes in this game considering their 49-7 blowout of Michigan State. The Spartans beat Michigan 27-14 on Oct. 31, and the Wolverines beat the Gophers 49-24 in the opener on Oct. 24.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player describe teary, emotional Tiger Woods at Champions Dinner

    Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Masters leaderboard 2020: Highlights from Tiger Woods' strong first round

    Tiger Woods' pursuit of a sixth green jacket is off to a strong start.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend thought he could beat her at tennis; it didn't go well

    It has to go over the net, Cordae.

  • J.J. Watt joins chorus of support for Texans executive reportedly fired for lack of 'cultural fit'

    NFL media rallied behind fired Texans media executive Amy Palcic on Wednesday.

  • DeMar DeRozan connected to Los Angeles Lakers in potential Kuzma, Green deal

    The latest Lakers trade rumor involves Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have shown interest in the four-time All-Star in a deal that would send Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to the Spurs. Last season with the Spurs, DeRozan played 68 games, averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 5.6 assists, the second-highest mark of his career behind his first season in San Antonio in 2018-19. While he hasn’t been named an All-Star in San Antonio, there’s a very real case that he’s gotten better both as a scorer and a passer.

  • Fantasy football: 5 sleepers to start, 5 starters to sit in Week 10

    Fantasy football sleepers, starts, sits, Week 10.

  • A quirk in the Masters rulebook could leave favorite Bryson DeChambeau struggling on the greens

    Bryson DeChambeau is expected to be dominant off the tees this weekend at the Masters, but it's his play on the greens that will make or break him.

  • Longtime Kentucky assistant coach John Schlarman dies at age 45

    John Schlarman was an all-SEC offensive lineman for the Wildcats before becoming an assistant coach at his alma mater in 2013.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • 10 trade possibilities for disgruntled Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook

    Houston, we have a problem. The Rockets are imploding.

  • Yankees will listen to trade offers for Gary Sanchez: report

    If teams come calling for Gary Sanchez, the Yankees will at least listen to what they have to say, reports The New York Post's Ken Davidoff, Joel Sherman and Dan Martin.

  • DeChambeau struggles as Westwood seizes early Masters lead

    US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau struggled early in Thursday's opening round of the 84th Masters while Britain's red-hot Lee Westwood grabbed the lead at Augusta National.

  • Stephen A. Smith: Chris Paul doesn’t want to join the Lakers

    Rajon Rondo was amazing for the Lakers in the postseason but that play may merit a raise in the open market, with many wondering about LeBron’s friend Chris Paul in Oklahoma City. But as Paul is the centerpiece of ongoing trade discussions with the Suns. It’s become known that Paul never wanted to be a part of the Lakers, particularly after the Lakers won the championship this season. The reason he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, already accomplished. , ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

  • Highlights: Tiger Woods' first-round 68 at Masters includes 4 birdies, near ace at 16

    First-round highlights for Tiger Woods at the 84th Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.

  • NBA mock draft 2.0: James Wiseman moves to No. 1, Knicks nab guard Killian Hayes

    NEW YORK — We knew this draft would be unpredictable. There aren't set stars at the top, not like last year with a locked in order of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett. These prospects are far from sure things. In addition, the scouting capabilities are muddied because of a pandemic and the teams with the top-2 picks have immediate playoff aspirations. The Warriors, who own the second ...

  • Report: Tim Duncan stepping down as Spurs assistant coach

    The Spurs icon spent a single season on Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.