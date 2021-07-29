Piers Morgan Goes After Simone Biles: ‘What Exactly Is So Courageous, Heroic Or Inspiring About Quitting On Your Team And Country In An Olympics?’

piers morgan simone biles

Piers Morgan is making headlines again after his latest attack on yet another famous Black woman. Shared through his column via the Daily Mail, the former Good Morning Britain host’s latest tirade came at the expense of Simone Biles, who recently withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics to prioritize her mental health.

Published on July 28, Morgan penned a piece on the Olympian’s choice: “Sorry Simone Biles but there’s nothing heroic or brave about quitting because you’re not having ‘fun’ – you let down your team-mates, your fans and your country.”

The former host went onto describe Biles’s decision to withdraw from this year’s Olympics as “selfish” — and it implied the reason the USA’s women’s gymnastics team came in second place to the Russians is that Simone, 24, didn’t have the guts to stay in the competition after her minor slip up on the vault early yesterday morning.

“She left her team to fight on without their leader and supreme motivational champion, and rather than win the Gold medal they were hot favorites to win,” Morgan had written about the athlete’s choice to withdraw from the Tokyo Games after her vault.

As MADAMENOIRE reported, Biles confirmed that her withdrawal wasn’t due to any physical injuries and instead pertained to the status of her mental health. USA Gymnastics confirmed her statement and shared that the decision was “due to a medical issue.”

After the news broke about Biles’s exit, Morgan tweeted,

“Are ‘mental health issues’ now the go-to excuse for any poor performance in elite sport? What a joke. Just admit you did badly, made mistakes, and will strive to do better next time. Kids need strong role models not this nonsense.”

After sharing that his column on Biles was then in works, the following day he additionally posted a photo of himself with the 24-year-old — and replied to an online user who called him out for his constant attacks on Black women by saying, “I love strong Black women… what is it with you bringing race into this debate?”

I love strong black women… what it is with you bringing race into this debate? https://t.co/QWCcx9osue — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 28, 2021

Unforgettably, the journalist has a long history of attempting to defame high-profile Black women — especially as it pertains to them speaking out on their mental health. Within the past several months, MADAMENOIRE has extensively reported on Piers Morgan’s various attacks on Meghan Markle — which have gone on for years, — his live back and forth with Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, him referring to Gayle King as a “mouthpiece” for Markle and Prince Harry and his attack on Naomi Osaka for her decision to take a break from tennis to protect her mental health.

Notably, Indy100 pointed out that even after Osaka momentously lit the torch in order to symbolize the start of this year’s Olympic Games, Morgan found a way to throw her a jab.

See the commentary surrounding Piers’ latest column down below.

Piers Morgan every time a WOC takes a day off work pic.twitter.com/JGUBzPxJOA — Sam Riegel (@samriegel) July 27, 2021

Either Piers Morgan truly believes the hideous things he says or he's grifting for clickbait and attention, either way makes him an arsehole — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) July 28, 2021

The problem with Piers Morgan isn’t just him being an obtuse absurdity but that our society rewards him for using his Whiteness, power & influence to stalk and aggravate racism, bigotry & dehumanise mental health of Black women #SimoneBiles #NaomiOsaka #MeghanMarkle He knows it pic.twitter.com/GwOAeBxmOj — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) July 28, 2021

At 24 Simone Biles is THE G.O.A.T. At 56 Piers Morgan is A goat. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 28, 2021

Piers Morgan bullied #NaomiOsaka, he is now bullying #SimoneBiles and has been bullying #MeghanMarkle for 4 years. It seems like he has a problem with black women setting boundaries. Yet he won't last day on their shoes. — Julieth 🇨🇴 (@troubleshade) July 28, 2021

.@piersmorgan on behalf of Black America: F%&K YOU and keep #SimoneBiles name out racist raggedy a$% mouth. You should take mental health cues from these far SUPERIOR Black women who trigger you so much and go see a therapist about your anger, resentment & feelings of inadequacy. pic.twitter.com/haF6oOS5W9 — BlackWomenViews Media (@blackwomenviews) July 28, 2021

What is it about Meghan Markle, Serena Williams and Simone Biles that Piers Morgan hates so much…. pic.twitter.com/rd24aYnBfE — #SocialistSunday (@socialistsunday) July 28, 2021

I'd put money on it that there's not a single child in the country who would tell you that when they grow up, they want to be like Piers Morgan. https://t.co/IoCAIxJ3pg — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) July 27, 2021