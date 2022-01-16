Piers Morgan celebrates as ‘cheat’ and ‘liar’ Novak Djokovic faces deportation after losing appeal

Piers Morgan has branded Novak Djokovic a “cheat” and a “liar” while celebrating his defeat over an appeal against cancelling his Australian visa.

The Serbian now faces deportation from Australia with his hopes of defending his Australian Open title now in tatters.

The 34-year-old was due to play his first-round match on Monday evening, but will now remain in detention ahead of deportation.

And Morgan was quick to relish the decision by the Federal Court, with Chief Justice Allsop confirming the decision was reached “unanimously”.

Morgan tweeted: “Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation and will be thrown out of Australia without being able to compete in Australian Open. Good.”