Pierre's go-ahead 3 carries UMass past St. Louis

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) -- Tre Mitchell scored 24 points and Dibaji Walker added 14 points off the bench and UMass edged Saint Louis 67-63 on Tuesday night.

Carl Pierre's 3-pointer with 1:49 left broke a tie at 62 and the Minutemen (11-15, 5-8 Atlantic 10 Conference) held on. Preston Santos added 13 points and Sean East II distributed seven assists. UMass distributed 18 assists on 27-made field goals.

Jordan Goodwin's layup just out of halftime put the Billikens up 41-31 before UMass began a methodical march back. Samba Diallo's jumper with 9:18 to play put it up 50-49 and neither team led by more than four going forward.

Goodwin had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Javonte Perkins scored 19 and Demarius Jacobs 10 for St. Louis (18-8, 7-6).

UMass plays Fordham on the road on Saturday. Saint Louis plays VCU at home on Friday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com