Pierre-Louis lifts Temple past Morgan St. 75-57

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Nate Pierre-Louis posted 19 points as Temple beat Morgan State 75-57 on Saturday.

Quinton Rose had 16 points for Temple (2-0). Alani Moore II added 14 points. De'Vondre Perry had 12 points for the home team.

Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. had 12 points for the Bears (1-1). Isaiah Burke added 11 points. Stanley Davis had 10 points.

Temple faces La Salle on the road next Saturday. Morgan State plays St. Francis (Pa.) at home on Wednesday.

