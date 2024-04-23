Pierre handles Mitchell baseball in doubleheader sweep

Apr. 22—MITCHELL — A slow offensive start to the season continued for the Mitchell High School baseball team on Monday.

The Kernels were swept by Pierre in a doubleheader, falling 7-0 in Game 1 and 8-2 in Game 2. In seven games so far this spring, Mitchell has been held to two or fewer runs in five of them, including three shutouts.

Tied 1-1 in Game 2, Pierre broke the contest open on a three-run home run off the bat of Charlie Simpson in the top of the sixth inning. In the bottom half of the frame, Kendan Skinner drew a two-out bases-loaded walk to pull back one run, but the Kernels weren't able to capitalize further on the threat. Pierre added four runs to its advantage in the seventh.

Mitchell was limited to two hits, one each by Parker Mandel and Mason Herman, as Jaxson Hartman (sacrifice fly) and Skinner recorded one run batted in each. Herman also struck out seven batters and yielded four walks in five innings of work but was credited with the pitching loss. Mandel also struck out five batters in two innings of relief.

In Game 1, Pierre did the bulk of its damage with a four-run fourth inning, adding one run in the second, third and sixth innings.

The Kernels also were limited to two hits in the first contest, one each by Hartman and Lincoln Bottum. Parker Mandel reached base via a walk. Jacob Ebert took the pitching loss, finishing with six strikeouts against three walks and seven hits.

Mitchell (1-6) turns around for a standalone seven-inning game against O'Gorman at 6 p.m. Tuesday back at Drake Field.