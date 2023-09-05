Pierre Gasly wants ‘space to work properly’ with huge numbers in Monza paddock

Alpine's Pierre Gasly Credit: Alamy

Pierre Gasly has called for fewer people in the F1 paddock as the current number is making it difficult to find the “space to work properly.”

The F1 paddock on a race weekend can seem as busy as Times Square on occasions with no shortage of team personnel, media and invited guests buzzing around.

But while it adds to the spectacle and the prestige of the sport, it can make life hard for those needing to get quickly from A to B.

Pierre Gasly wants ‘space to work’ during F1 weekend

Each paddock poses its own difficulty with the Spa garages separated from the team’s hospitality bases by stairs while the same two areas are apart in Zandvoort.

But as well as distance, the people inside the four walls of the paddock can make life hard especially for the driver.

On any given race weekend, you can see drivers exit their team’s base only to be swamped by fans asking for a picture. While the drivers tend to oblige to the request, it does mean their journey to the garage can take longer than they would like.

Monza is one of the busiest paddocks in the F1 calendar and Gasly said it would “nice” if people gave him and other team members “the space we need to work properly.”

“I love fans and I love to always stop by and give [them] some time but then it’s our work environment,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “And sometimes it will be tricky to get around and make sure that we are on time for the commitments that we have.

“[Monza] is really one of the busiest pit lanes. It’s very enjoyable but sometimes, even people are knocking at the door of the hospitality and you wonder how they got there.

“So it’s nice but give me the space we need to work properly.”

Formula 1 is unique in the sense that moments before they are expected to compete, drivers will be swamped by some of the world’s biggest celebs and other fans who paid a hefty price for a pit lane pass.

The upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix is sure to provide another level of intrigue with some of the biggest celebrities expected to be in attendance.

