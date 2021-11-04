Pierre Gar on: Advantages for NFL players from smaller schools
Former NFL wide receiver Pierre Gar on wakes up with "GMFB" to discuss a variety of subjects. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
There has been significant line movement across the NFL this week, mostly fueled by injuries.
The NFL needs to do the right thing here.
Green Bay Packers QB and three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had a straight forward conversation with Adrian Peterson after the NFL's fifth all-time leading rusher showed up in Nashville.
Henry Ruggs texted Derek Carr and Hunter Renfrow late Monday night while playing Topgolf. Ruggs asked his then teammates to evaluate a video of his golf swing, Carr said. When Carr woke up Tuesday morning, he learned Ruggs was in a serious car wreck. Ruggs since has been charged with DUI resulting in death and [more]
49ers legend Joe Montana has entered the Mac Jones vs. Trey Lance debate with some interesting comments.
The situation between the Cleveland Browns, QB Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. has hit a critical point with WR excused from practice again.
The NFL won’t come right out and say it. Then again, the NFL doesn’t have to. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been conducting in-person press conferences in the Green Bay facility without wearing a mask. Because he was secretly unvaccinated, Rodgers violated the rules. The rules come straight from the regular-season COVID protocol, to which [more]
Stephon Gilmore met with Patriots reporters Wednesday and explained one part of his tenure in New England that he took issue with.
How can something this sad, and messy, and ugly, keep getting worse? How can the Miami Dolphins possibly be more of a national embarrassment with their hapless mismanagement?
Ed Orgeron has labeled Mondays as “Tell the Truth Monday” throughout his tenure. And, man, did LSU’s lame-duck coach tell some truths this week.
Injury updates on Prescott, Tyron Smith, and Michael Gallup; plus Zeke hopes to erase a bad Denver memory, and bringing Jaylon Smith back? | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Panthers could be without two of their most important offensive players when they host the Patriots in Week 9. Here are the latest updates on each player's injury.
Here's what Nick Saban said about former Alabama football receiver Henry Ruggs III after his involvement in a fatal car crash in Nevada.
Video appears to confirm that Smith had Lamb in a chokehold after a tackle on Sunday.
The Eagles have quietly revamped their secondary over the last month. There is a reason for this.
Nick Mensio breaks down all 32 teams' backfield situations, identifying workhorses, committees, and situations to avoid for Week 9.
Here are some enticing head coaching candidates the Vikings should consider.
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
The Green Bay Packers reportedly released Jaylon Smith after just four games with the team.