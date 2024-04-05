Pierre Engvall with a Powerplay Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Pierre Engvall (New York Islanders) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 04/04/2024
The Tigers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning but ended up handing the Mets their first win.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
The Marlins have started their season with a resounding thud, and finding out Eury Pérez won't be around for any of it is a tough blow.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
With the fantasy basketball playoffs nearly complete in most leagues, Dan Titus looks back at a trio of unlikely heroes who performed when we needed it most.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
Randle has been out of the Knicks' lineup since Jan. 27.
History indicated Wednesday's matchup would be tense.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
Neither the LSU men's nor women's basketball team has been on the court for the anthem for the past several years.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.
Joel Embiid has missed two months with a meniscus injury.
You're not going to get much of a return if you bet UConn to win two more games.