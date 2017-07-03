Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: What does the future hold?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was expected to be one of the most in-demand players during this transfer window following a remarkable goalscoring campaign in the Bundesliga.

Yet as we enter July, he’s still a Borussia Dortmund player, and it remains to be seen where he will end up by the time the window slams shut

The story of last season

Auba won the Bundesliga’s top scorer award after netting a sublime 31 goals in 32 games for Dortmund, pipping rival Robert Lewandowski at the death.

It was the best goalscoring season of his career, with the hitman comfortably besting the 19 he netted for Saint-Etienne in 2012-13 and the 25 he managed in the German top flight last term.

Most impressively, perhaps, Aubameyang also beat his Bayern Munich rival despite missing some domestic action due to the Nations Cup.

He suffered a slight blip after Gabon’s miserable display in the continental showpiece on home soil—failing to find the net in four outings in February—but he responded in style by netting 11 in seven in March and April.

The attacker also scored seven goals in nine Champions League outings as BVB broke the record for goals scored in the competition’s group stage.

What could happen this window?

After several transfer windows of being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, this was expected to be the window when Auba would actually seal his switch to the Bernabeu.

The Central African has made no secret of his desire to move to the Spanish capital—the story of him promising his granddad that he’d become a Galactico one day has become the stuff of legend—but it appears as though the Merengues are having doubts about whether the 28-year-old is the man for them.

Indeed, as explored by Goal’s Solace Chukwu, it could be that the emergence of AS Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe—and Los Blancos’ subsequent interest—may deny Auba his dream move to Real.

Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watze has previously stated that he’d only leave Dortmund for Real or Barcelona, although Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal have all also been linked to his signature.

There’s also understood to be interest from the Chinese Super League, where Aubameyang would be offered remarkable riches to become the league’s latest franchise player, and Paris Saint-Germain.

