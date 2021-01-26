Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ruled of Arsenal’s trip to Southampton for personal reasons

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not fit for the game at St Mary’s (Getty)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled of Arsenal’s trip to Southampton on Tuesday evening for personal reasons. The club released a short statement confirming only that the captain would not be involved.

Left-back Kieran Tierney will have a leg injury assessed ahead of the game, which pits 10th against ninth in the Premier League. Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos is back in training but the game comes too soon, while defender Pablo Mari is expected to return to training later this week after a calf strain.

Meanwhile the former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has joined Olympiakos Piraeus on a deal until the end of the 2022-23 season. The Greece international last week had his Arsenal contract cancelled by mutual consent with six months left.