Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'robbed and beaten' by armed thieves

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Barcelona warms up - GETTY IMAGES

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his wife were both struck in the face in front of their children during a violent robbery carried out by armed thieves in the early hours of Monday morning, Spanish police said.

Police said that at least four masked men, armed with firearms and iron bars, climbed into Aubameyang’s garden at his home in Castelldefels at around one o’clock in the morning.

Aubameyang and his wife Alysha Behague were beaten and held for an hour until the thieves were able to open a safe, from which they took “several jewels” before fleeing in a white Audi.

A spokesman for the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan police, told Telegraph Sport: "This was clearly a professional job carried out by a very well-organised gang. They tied up and beat Aubameyang and his wife in front of their children. They spoke with Italian accents."

RAC1 radio, a Catalan radio station, reported that Barcelona have offered psychological counselling to the two children.

The player and his wife were only slightly injured and declined to go to hospital because it would upset their children.

It is the second time Aubameyang has been the victim of a robbery at his home since he arrived at Barcelona, but during the first one he was not at home.

The attack on Aubameyang took place a few days after his Barcelona team-mate Robert Lewandowski had a £59,000 watch stolen when he stopped for supporters on the way to training.

As reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this month, Barcelona has gained a reputation as a hotspot for street crime in recent years. According to police figures, 34,000 thefts were reported in Barcelona between January and the end of May, around 225 per day.

A series of other Barcelona players have become victims of robbers at their homes in recent years, including Gerard Piqué, Ansu Fati and Jordi Alba.

The break-in at Aubameyang’s home comes amid uncertainty over his future in Spain, with Chelsea moving closer to agreeing a deal for the former Arsenal captain.

Telegraph Sport reported last week that there is confidence a deal for Aubameyang can be completed before this week’s transfer deadline, although it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will decide to push ahead with the move.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona on a free transfer in January after the termination of his Arsenal contract. The striker had been stripped of the captaincy and exiled from the team by Mikel Arteta after a series of disciplinary breaches. The 33-year-old has since scored 13 goals in 24 appearances for Barcelona.