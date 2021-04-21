Veteran cornerback Pierre Desir is headed to Seattle.

Desir’s agents announced that their client agreed to terms with the Seahawks on Wednesday. It’s a one-year deal for Desir.

It is also the second time that Desir will be part of the Seahawks organization. He was on their practice squad in 2016 and then failed to make the team out of camp the next year.

While Desir never played a game for the Seahawks, he has appeared in games for the Browns, Chargers, Colts, Jets, and Ravens. He has 259 tackles, eight interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 73 career games.

Pierre Desir agrees to terms with Seahawks originally appeared on Pro Football Talk