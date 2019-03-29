Pierce to LeBron and Lakers: You'll need more than Zion

Paul Pierce said LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers need more than top NBA prospect Zion Williamson if they want to return to the playoffs.

The Lakers are already out of the postseason equation and they could – albeit with slim chances – win the NBA Draft lottery.

If Lakers somehow beat the odds and land the number one pick, Duke sensation Williamson would be the obvious choice.

But if you ask 2008 NBA champion and MVP Pierce, that single addition will not put the Lakers back in the postseason.

"Y'all need a lot. ... A lot. A lot," Pierce told TMZ. "Zion is not the saviour, but he's very good. But y'all need more than that."

Then when asked if he thought James should change teams, a cheeky Pierce said before driving away: "No. LeBron is doing well out here with his production company."

Pierce has been harsh on the Lakers since their season started to spiral out of control.

Last month, former Boston Celtics star Pierce said the Lakers should shut down James to preserve him for next season.

James, however, has continued to play and play well down the stretch. Just last week he had a triple-double against the Sacramento Kings and said afterwards: "I know we're out the playoff race, but if I'm on the court, I'm going to play how I play, and I play to win.

"I owe it to myself, and obviously with the fans continuing to show up, they know we're not making the playoffs; by me owing it to myself, it automatically gives to our fans when I'm out on the floor."