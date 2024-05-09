Pierce City girls win district meet, College Heights boys finish second

May 8—URBANA, Mo. — The Pierce City High School girls logged 126 points on their way to a first-place finish and the College Heights Christian School boys' team was the runner-up at the Class 2 District 6 track meet on Saturday at Skyline High School.

Stockton High School took second in the girls division with 84 points and Sarcoxie High School was third with 76 points.

In the boys division, College Heights finished just 10 points back of winner Stockton, which finished with 123 points. Sarcoxie was third with 88 points.

Girls' results

Pierce City's Paige Fenske leapt 10.46 meters to claim the district title in the triple jump; Sarcoxie's Jordyn Misner was runner-up with a 10.29-meter jump.

Liliana Lasker, Pierce City, won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:02.43; Jasper's Chloe Storm was third (1:03.34).

Fenske was runner-up in the pole vault (2.45 meters in one attempt) and teammate Sara Witt was third (2.45 meters) in three attempts.

Sarcoxie's Laney Dorris, Lily Garrison, Ariel Wilson and Andela Hirtz won the 4x800 meter relay (10:52.43); the Pierce City combo of Lauren Blackburn, Laira Jones, Ginger Leavitt and Emma Hunt came in second (11:04.7).

Sarcoxie (Madison Chrisman, Misner, Wilson and Abbey Lawyer) also won the 4x100 meter relay.

Jasper's Crystal Smith won the high jump (1.58 meters); Diamond's Lauren Turner was third (1.48 meters).

Smith also claimed top spot in the long jump with a 5.5-meter leap. Pierce City's Fenske was runner-up (4.98 meters) and Sarcoxie's Wilson was third (4.9 meters).

Smith added a third individual district title with a win in the 100-meter hurdles (15.21), Pierce City's Addison Avondet was second (18.69), and Sarcoxie's Chrisman was third (19.03).

She added a fourth win with a 12.92 time in the 100-meter dash. Diamond's Avwren Didley came in third with a time of 13.66.

Liliana Lira-Munoz of Jasper won the discus with a 29.22-meter toss.

In other events:

Diamond (Ava Jones, Dudley, Jernie DeWitt and Turner took second in the 4x200 meter relay (1:53.64); Pierce City (Laira and Lexie Jones, Jaelee Mettlach and Witt) finished third (1:59.01).

Pierce City's Hunt finished second in the 1,600-meter run (5:52.46) and was also runner-up in the 3,200-meter run (12:58.41).

Sarcoxie's Misner was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles (49.99) and Pierce City's Avondet was third (55.20).

Garrison, Hirtz, Misner and Chrisman finished third for Sarcoxie in the 4x400 meter relay (4:49.98).

Boys' results

On the boys' side, College Heights claimed the top two spots in the long jump. Logan Decker (6.5 meters) won the event and teammate Caleb Quade (6.22 meters) was second.

The Cougars claimed another 1-2 finish when Quade claimed first in the triple jump (12.87 meters) and teammate Erhan Ukena came in second (12.3 meters).

Sarcoxie's Gatlon Malotte won the pole vault (3.82 meters); Pierce City's Levi Knight (3.34 meters) was second; and Sarcoxie's Daycen Haskins (3.19 meters) finished third.

Sarcoxie's Garrett Smith won the high jump with a 1.85-meter effort; College Heights' Decker came in third at 1.8 meters.

Antonio Benito, Noah Garrison, Blake Heckmaster and Smith (1:32.1) combined for a Sarcoxie win in the 4x200 meter relay. College Heights (Decker, Ukena, Colsen Dickens and Levi Durling finished second (1:32.18).

That same athletes combined in the 4x100 meter relay with the same results. Sarcoxie took the race with a time of 43.58. College Heights was second (44.75).

Diamond's Zachary Roughton won the 110-meter hurdles (16.25); College Heights claimed the next two spots with Steven Calandro (17.8) coming in second and Derek Bowman (18.38) third.

Roughton also won the district title in the 200-meter hurdles (42.7).

In other events:

College Heights' Ukena was runner-up in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.46 and teammate Colton McMillan finished second in the 3,200-meter run (10:49.79).

Sarcoxie's Smith was second in the javelin with a 45.09-meter throw. Teammate Benito was runner-up in the 100-meter dash (11.6) closely followed by Diamond's Nicholas Meza, who finished third (11.62).

Meza finished second (23.42) in the 200-meter dash and Sarcoxie's Garrison (24.01) was third.

Durling, Quade, Bowman and Dickens finished third (3:43.78) in the 4x400 meter relay for College Heights.

Diamond's Dilan Manley (13.23 meters) finished third in the shot put and Jasper's Wyatt Durman was third in the 1,600-meter run (4:46.66).

Durman also finished third in the 800-meter run (2:08.93).