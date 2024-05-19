Piera Rodriguez says Ariane Carnelossi lied after headbutts at UFC Fight Night 241: ‘You call yourself brave?’

Piera Rodriguez landed multiple illegal headbutts at UFC Fight Night 241 that led to her disqualification, but she still questions Ariane Carnelossi’s inability to continue.

After Rodriguez (9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) landed the blows Saturday at the UFC Apex, Carnelossi (14-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) was allotted five minutes to recover. Toward the end of that time, the physician informed referee Mark Smith the fight should be waved off. Smith obliged and designated the fouls “intentional.”

Carnelossi was not present when cage announcer Bruce Buffer named her the winner. She was escorted backstage and later transported to the hospital for evaluations of her nose, mouth, and head.

Rodriguez looked disappointed in the cage and in the hours that followed, vented frustration toward Carnelossi on social media.

“I rather lose a fight because of a mistake I did, than go home calling myself a ‘winner’ knowing I am a coward,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. “… I made a big mistake, maybe because of adrenaline… But you have to go to sleep with that lie in your head your entire life! @ariane.sorrisoufc and you call yourself brave? I hope you and your team enjoy my money!”

Carnelossi has yet to comment publicly on the matter. The extent of her injuries, if any, are not yet known. The defeat dropped Carnelossi into a two-fight skid. Carnelossi moved to 3-1 in her most recent four outings.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 241.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie