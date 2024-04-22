The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation kicks off annual classic.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation kicked off its 29th annual Piedmont Classic.

The purpose of the classic is to provide awareness to the community, but also to raise funds to support the mission of Piedmont and provide equipment for the John Amos Cancer Center.

The classic lasts for two days. It invites avid pickleball, tennis and golf players in the Chattahoochee Valley an opportunity to pair up with the championship Columbus State University tennis team as well as pickleball and golf professionals.

The funds raised during ”Pickle for Piedmont” – the pickleball competition — will benefit the future Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital supporting the care of our youngest patients.

Sheree Tolbert, the Executive Director of Oncology Services for Piedmont Columbus Regional, told WRBL what the proceeds this year will do for the John B. Amos Cancer Center.

“This year we’re excited to be able to raise money for an X-ray machine and room at the John B. Amos Cancer Center, so that we can do just simple chest X-rays,” said Tolbert. “Things like that will help us more quickly be able to make treatment decisions without having to send those patients outside of the cancer center.”

The Piedmont Classic will begin with golf events on April 23 at the Country Club of Columbus.

