Pieces of brilliance and quality: Federico Dimarco's season

To amaze, to make the unreal real. Federico Dimarco is part of a group of those players with a very high technical level. He is capable of changing matches with a delightful cross or a pieve of brilliance. In this league campaign, the Nerazzurri winger enraptured the fans with two goals that will remain in the club's history books forever, and which are an inspiration to all young fans. The extraordinary long-range finish from midfield against Frosinone and the left-footed screamer against Empoli. Winning the second star is the icing on the cake in his Inter career, which has been seen him rise and develop step-by-step A dream that never ends, a career different from others, hard-earned, wanted and achieved with merit. He feels an intense sense of belonging towards Inter that goes beyond everything and has reached another important milestone: 100 appearances with the Nerazzurri shirt. Dimarco represents what every Inter child dreams of, what people dream of. His dream was to excite, to make the geometric design of an emotion real.