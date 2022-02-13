Pieces of advice these 5 Steelers need for the offseason

This Pittsburgh Steelers roster is loaded with talent. The problem is, many of them are not playing up to their potential. This is also a team on the verge of a huge change at quarterback. If I could sit down with these five Steelers, this is the advice I’d give them for the offseason.

WR Chase Claypool-Attack your routes

From a physical standpoint, there’s no reason Chase Claypool doesn’t dominate every single game. He’s as big and strong as any top receiver in the league and his speed is highly underrated. But as we saw last season, he doesn’t play with the strength or intensity he should. Claypool should spend his offseason working hard on his route running, using it to get better separation and making him the aggressor on those 50/50 balls he struggles with so much.

RB Najee Harris-Play to your strengths

Najee Harris had a great statistical season. His 1,200 rushing yards were good enough for fourth in the NFL. But if you watched him play you know how laborous getting those yards were. Much of that was due to the struggles with the offensive line but plenty of it was due to Harris’ decision making as well. Harris needs to figure out which parts of his game translate the best to the NFL and focus on getting great at that.

LB Devin Bush-Master the defense

Devin Bush’s career has not gotten off to the start he or the Steelers had hoped for. After a strong rookie campaign, everything has been downhill. Bush tore is ACL in 2020 and the effects lingered all the way through 2021. But regardless of the excuses, the best thing Bush can do this offseason is dig into the playbook, dig into the film and absolutely master this defense to help account for any shortcomings in his ability to play physically.

The 2022 starting quarterback-Don't try to be Ben Roethlisberger

No one wants to be the guy who follows the guy. We don’t know who will be starting in 2022 but the best advice I can give them is to just be themselves and don’t try and be the next Ben Roethlisberger. There will never be another Roethlisberger and that is fine.

P Pressley Harvin III-Clear your mind

Calling the rookie season of Pressley Harvin III tumultuous would be an understatement. The best advice I can give Harvin is to take some time this summer to clear his mind. Clearly he has the physical talent to be a top punter in the league. But until he quiets his thoughts, he will never be able to focus on his job.

