Pidcock wins Nove Mesto race for fourth year running

Tom Pidcock is competing at this summer's Olympic games [Getty Images]

Great Britain's Olympic and world champion Tom Pidcock won the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup cross country race in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, for a fourth year in a row.

The 24-year-old Ineos Grenadiers rider has an unbeaten record at the course and attacked in the fourth lap to go ahead of Swiss pair Nino Schurter and Marcel Guerrini.

“Once I got going I just could try to go to the front and find my own pace," said Pidcock, who will attempt to defend his Olympic title in Paris this summer.

"You know that’s important on this track as there are so many lines and every lap I was just taking a different line to be honest. I think I can be quite pleased with that for my first race of the year."

Britain's Charlie Aldridge and Cameron Orr came fourth and 63rd respectively.