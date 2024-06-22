Pidcock recovers from last to first to win gold

Tom Pidcock hopes to defend his Olympic mountain bike title in Paris this summer [EPA]

Tom Pidcock came from last to first to win short track gold at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Britain's Olympic and world champion slipped out of his pedal in the first of six laps before being involved in a minor collision as he attempted to make up ground.

But the 24-year-old was able to recover and steadily made his way up the field, forcing his way into the lead on the penultimate lap.

He finished two seconds ahead of Germany's Julian Schelb, with fellow Briton Charlie Aldridge placing 10th.

"I didn't make it easy, that's for sure," Pidcock told Eurosport. "At the start I unclipped then I was at the back, and I was actually getting dropped on that first climb, they were going so fast.

"I was just riding it full, just to pick off riders every time on the climb and it was just my tactic, just ride full gas."

Pidcock will compete again on Sunday in the cross-country Olympic discipline, his win on Saturday securing him a front-row start.

This World Cup round marks Pidcock's final weekend of mountain biking before he heads to the Tour de France with Ineos Grenadiers.

Pidcock took his first stage win on the Alpe d’Huez on his Tour debut in 2022.

He will then defend his Olympic mountain bike title at the Paris Games, which start on 26 July.