In pictures, Whitey Herzog’s enduring connection to Cardinals Nation and the metro-east
Belleville News-Democrat
·1 min read
He was born Dorrel Norman Elvert Herzog in 1931 and was widely known around his hometown of New Athens as “Relly.”
But as a minor leaguer with the McAlester, Oklahoma Rockets in 1949, a sportscaster named Bill Speith took note of his light-colored hair and called him “Whitey.” The nickname stuck.
Whitey Herzog went onto an eight-year major league career before making his mark as a manager and front office executive. The kid from New Athens won three National League pennants and a World Series as the Cardinals’ manager and was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Here’s a look back at his life through photographs in the BND archives.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Jackie Robinson Day and why it can be a complicated day for the league, they recap all the games from the weekend and if the end is in sight for super agent Scott Boras after a rough offseason.