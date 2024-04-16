In pictures, Whitey Herzog’s enduring connection to Cardinals Nation and the metro-east

He was born Dorrel Norman Elvert Herzog in 1931 and was widely known around his hometown of New Athens as “Relly.”

But as a minor leaguer with the McAlester, Oklahoma Rockets in 1949, a sportscaster named Bill Speith took note of his light-colored hair and called him “Whitey.” The nickname stuck.

Whitey Herzog went onto an eight-year major league career before making his mark as a manager and front office executive. The kid from New Athens won three National League pennants and a World Series as the Cardinals’ manager and was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Here’s a look back at his life through photographs in the BND archives.

“Relly” Herzog as a member of the 1948 New Athens Yellowjackets baseball team.

St. Louis Cardinals former manager hall-of-famer Whitey Herzog shares a laugh with team general manager John Mozeliak during a ceremony to retire his number before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 31, 2010.

Barney Elser shares a laugh with former Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog during the dedication of Barney Elser Field in Belleville. Elser will receive the President’s Choice Award from the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog helped with the induction ceremony of players into the Belleville Hilgards Hall of Fame. Here, Herzog had just finished shaking hands with inductee Greg Steen (right).

Cal Isselhardt sits next to former St. Louis Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog during a ceremony on Saturday to induct former Belleville Hilgards players into the team’s Hall of Fame. Isselhardt is the last surviving member of the first 1938 Hilgards team.

Oct 11, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Whitey Herzog throws out the ceremonial first pitch before game one of the 2014 NLCS playoff baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog made a stop at Optimist Field at Glik Park recently to check out the facility after a recent donation to a campaign to fund improvements. Bottom row, from left, are Highland Bulldog baseball players Luke Darling, Blaine Kapp, Trey Koishor, Bryce Iberg, Jon Walker, and Chad Barker; back row, Highland Area Community Foundation Executive Director Terry Riffel, Start A Rally For Optimist Field Campaign Fundraising Committee Chair Adam Koishor, Lee Iten Post 439 Baseball Chairman Wayne Wirz, Herzog, Highland Director of Parks & Recreation Mark Rosen, Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions, Inc. President John Munie, Highland Parks & Recreation Manager Brad Koehnemann, and Start A Rally Campaign Coordinator Mike Riffel.

Apr 13, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals former manager Whitey Herzog in attendance for the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 12, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals former manager Whitey Herzog looks on during a ceremony to honor the 1987 Cardinals team prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 22, 2023; Cooperstown, NY, USA; Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog during the Parade of Legends. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports