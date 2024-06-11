Pictures and videos of Italy arriving in Germany for Euro 2024

Watch the best pictures and videos of Italy arriving in Germany ahead of Euro 2024.

The Azzurri landed in Dortmund on Monday afternoon before heading to their headquarters and training centre in Iserlohn.

As reported by the FIGC, approximately 100 fans waited for the Azzurri in Dortmund, and more welcomed them in Iserlohn after a 30-minute trip from the Dortmund airport.

Italy will make their Euro 2024 debut on Saturday, June 15 against Albania at the BVB Stadium in Dortmund.

The Azzurri have been drawn into the ‘group of death’, which also includes Spain and Croatia.