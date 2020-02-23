In Pictures: How Tyson Fury dethroned Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to win the WBC world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from Fury’s dominant performance.

Fury emerged victorious after taking Wilder apart (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fury arrives at the ring (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fury soaked up the atmosphere at the MGM Grand (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fury had the support of much of the crowd at the MGM Grand (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wilder caught Fury with a big right hand in the early stages (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fury troubled Wilder throughout with the jab (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wilder was knocked down twice (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wilder battled back to his feet after twice hitting the canvas (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Fury unleashed a flurry of punches on Wilder as he sought the knockout (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Deontay Wilder’s towel is thrown in by his corner to confirm victory for Fury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The fighters embraced after the bout (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fury celebrated with his team (Isaac Brekken/AP)