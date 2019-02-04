In pictures: Super Bowl 2019, as it happens

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams were roared onto the field for Super Bowl LIII by a 75,000 crowd in Atlanta.
Patriots fans clearly outnumbered their Rams counterparts in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Los Angeles booed as they came out of the tunnel – though Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had been booed by a pocket of Rams fans as he came out for his pre-match warm-up.
The Patriots saw off the Kansas City Chiefs, and league MVP Patrick Mahomes, 37-31 in overtime to reach the Super Bowl while the Rams made it with a controversial overtime win of their own over the New Orleans Saints.
The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover prior to kickoff at Super Bowl LIII between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A US flag is held on the pitch ahead of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Gladys Knight performs the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Pat the Patriot runs onto the field prior to kickoff at Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots attempts a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Danny Shelton #71 of the New England Patriots celebrates in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Julian Edelman #11 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots react after the Los Angeles Rams intercept the ball in the first half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Tom Brady speaks to Josh McDaniels Offensive Coordinator in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Rams cheerleader Quinton Peron (C) walks onto the pitch during Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Tom Brady is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 and Ethan Westbrooks #95 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Jared Goff #16 and Todd Gurley II #30 of the Los Angeles Rams look on during the singing of the National Anthem during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jon Bon Jovi looks on during pregame at Super Bowl LIII between Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots prepares for the snap in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Conor McGregor with his son, Conor Jack McGregor Jr., on the field prior to Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams hugs father Tim McVay and mother Cindy McVay during pregame at Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams gets sacked in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
A US flag is held over the pitch during Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Quinton Peron looks on during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Cheerleaders perform during Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)