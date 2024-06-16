In pictures: Round the Island Race

Thousands of sailors took part in an annual race around the Isle of Wight.

It is one of the largest yacht races in the world and the fourth largest participation sporting event in the UK after the London Marathon and the Great North and South Runs.

The race pits Olympic and professional sailors against amateurs, with a unique handicap system meaning any boat can win its prize - the coveted Gold Roman Bowl.

Notorious came first this year, skippered and owned by Cowes resident Peter Morton who has won the 50 nautical mile race for a second time.

'Very special for me'

He said: “I’ve not had the boat that long but I’ve competed in Round the Island Race many times over the last 50 years in various boats I’ve owned.

"It’s one of the most famous yacht races in the world and we went out to try and win.

"It’s 40 years ago since I won it on a little 25ft boat called ‘Odd Job’, so today was very special for me.”

Organisers were forced to cancel eight classes from this year’s race due to the weather conditions, with strong winds causing a risk to participants' safety.

The event, organised by the Island Sailing Club first race took place in 1931 with 25 entries.

