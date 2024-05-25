In Pictures: RideLondon passes through Essex
Cyclists are racing through Essex, London and parts of Hertfordshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Organisers estimate up to 25,000 people will take part in the RideLondon tour, headed off by the elite cyclists.
The first two stages ended in Colchester and Maldon in Essex on successive days.
Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands has won both stages of the RideLondon Classique so far.
The RideLondon tour involves several cycling races, including the three-day Classique, which forms part of the international UCI Women's World Tour.
Sunday's stage passes through Chelmsford, Epping Forest and Braintree, before ending in London.
Here are a selection of photographs from the event so far.
