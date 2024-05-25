In Pictures: RideLondon passes through Essex

Stage winner Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx-Protime celebrates at the finish line in Colchester during the 10th Ford RideLondon Classique 2024 [Getty Images]

Cyclists are racing through Essex, London and parts of Hertfordshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Organisers estimate up to 25,000 people will take part in the RideLondon tour, headed off by the elite cyclists.

The first two stages ended in Colchester and Maldon in Essex on successive days.

Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands has won both stages of the RideLondon Classique so far.

The RideLondon tour involves several cycling races, including the three-day Classique, which forms part of the international UCI Women's World Tour.

Sunday's stage passes through Chelmsford, Epping Forest and Braintree, before ending in London.

Here are a selection of photographs from the event so far.

The riders pass through Market Street, in Saffron Walden, Essex on Friday [Tom Williams/BBC]

The peloton also took in the winding streets of the village of Thaxted, Essex during the 10th Ford RideLondon Classique 2024 [Getty Images]

The 159.2km stage went from Saffron Walden, seen here, to Colchester [Getty Images]

On Saturday, the riders raced through Maldon in Essex [Getty Images]

Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related stories

Related links