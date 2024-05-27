In pictures: Magpies in Melbourne

After finishing their Premier League campaign with a 4-2 win at Brentford, the Magpies flew immediately out to Melbourne for a post-season tour.



Eddie Howe's men played two games, beating Tottenham Hotspur on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the magnificent Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) before a young United side lost to the A-League All Stars at the Marvel Stadium two days later.

But United packed plenty more into the whistle stop visit Down Under, too. There were several events, including Shola Ameobi and Adam Peacock - the prominent sports broadcaster and Newcastle supporter - hosting a talk-in for hundreds of fans at The Pub and a workshop at the Imperial Hotel, while Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett surprised members of the Aussie Mags before the first match by helping them to put out flags at the MCG.

Newcastle's Australia international teenager, Garang Kuol, received a warm welcome everywhere he went, and scored from the spot against Spurs in front of a crowd of 78,419 - including Max Gawn, the Melbourne Football Club Aussie rules star, who swapped jerseys with Ameobi ahead of kick-off.

Ambassador Ameobi joined Spurs legend Gary Mabbutt at a business lunch in the city while Academy coaches Jamie Williams and Mark Bertram led a technical skills session for Australian youngsters, sharing best practise, coaching methods and general skills with a group of 16-to-18-year-olds.

Chief Commercial Officer Peter Silverstone joined Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allen, and Australia's Minister of Tourism and Sport, Steve Dimopoulos at the event at Victorian State Football Centre, and supporters enjoyed themselves before, during and after both fixtures, with players taking the time to sign autographs and take pictures.

Club photographer Serena Taylor, assisted by Michelle Mercer, brought newcastleunited.com this gallery.