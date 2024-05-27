In pictures: Champions crowned in cheese rolling races

"With the cheese rolling, once you start there's no going back" said German competitor Tom who won the first men's race [PA Media]

From dedicated locals to overseas newcomers, hundreds of people have taken part in this year's cheese rolling event.

The annual tradition sees people run, tumble and fall down Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, to win a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.

"You just have to roll," said Abby Lampe, from North Carolina, who won the women's race for the second time.

Competitors throw themselves down the steep hill to race to the bottom [PA Media]

Abby, from the USA, won the women's race in 2022 - and again this year [PA Media]

There were definitely a few bumps and bruises, but luckily, no one is thought to have been seriously injured.

Crowds cheer on the first men's race [Reuters]

Australian Dylan Twiss celebrating after winning the second men's race [PA Media]

The winners included children's champions Orian and Louis, Dylan, from Perth, Australia, who won the men's second race and Josh from Brockworth who won the men's third race for the second time.

Some chose to slide down the hill [Reuters]

The hill is has an average gradient of more than 45 degrees over its 180m-long (200-yard) length [PA Media]

