In pictures: Champions crowned in cheese rolling races
From dedicated locals to overseas newcomers, hundreds of people have taken part in this year's cheese rolling event.
The annual tradition sees people run, tumble and fall down Cooper's Hill in Brockworth, Gloucestershire, to win a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.
"You just have to roll," said Abby Lampe, from North Carolina, who won the women's race for the second time.
There were definitely a few bumps and bruises, but luckily, no one is thought to have been seriously injured.
The winners included children's champions Orian and Louis, Dylan, from Perth, Australia, who won the men's second race and Josh from Brockworth who won the men's third race for the second time.
