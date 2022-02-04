Pictures of the 2022 Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing reveal love for Winter Games
All eyes were on Beijing as Team USA flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster led the athletes into the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
The theme of the opening ceremonies was "Together for a Shared Future."
The ceremony opened with fireworks, a lightshow and ended with ice hockey players breaking a block of ice to reveal a five snow-white Olympic rings. Snowflakes with the names of participating countries were held high in front of the large Olympic Rings.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and IOC President Thomas Bach were in the stands alongside a smaller-than-usual crowd restricted due to COVID-19 regulations.
Beijing is the first city in history to host both a Summer and a Winter Olympics. National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest," hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics.
Here are photos of some of the best moments from the opening ceremony.
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics kicks off with a massive opening ceremony. This comes amid widespread international protests concerning China's human rights record. Jamie Yuccas has the latest from Beijing.
The official dates for the 2022 Winter Olympics are Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 20, in Beijing, China. The competition begins as early as Wednesday, February 2–two days before the Opening Ceremony–with curling. The Games will take place over the course of 19 days and conclude with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, February 20.
The 2022 Winter Olympics may have already kicked off competition, but the Opening Ceremony is still hours away as athletes from around the globe prepare to mark the ceremonial start of the Winter Games in an event that is sure to be spectacular.