Advertisement

Pictured: ‘Death to England and France’, protesters shout as Western embassies targeted

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
A Lebanese protester sits as a fire rages behind the security gate of the US embassy after clashes with security forces during a demonstration in Awkar, east Beirut
A Lebanese protester sits as a fire rages behind the security gate of the US embassy after clashes with security forces during a demonstration in Awkar, east Beirut - GETTY IMAGES

Violent protests have erupted across the Arab world amid a wave of anger after an air strike on a Gaza hospital killed at least 200 Palestinians on Tuesday evening.

Demonstrators have stormed the Israeli consulate in Jordan while Western embassies have been targeted in Turkey, Tunisia and Lebanon, with rioting also breaking out in the West Bank.

In Iran, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the British and French embassies in the early hours of Wednesday morning, chanting “death to France and England”. Some people threw eggs at the walls of the French embassy compound.

There have also been protests overnight in Libya, Morocco, Yemen and Iraq and, beyond the Arab world, in the Netherlands, Colombia and Puerto Rico.

Turkey

In Istanbul, Turkish protesters threw fireworks and flaming projectiles at the Israeli embassy on Wednesday morning.

Protesters demonstrate in front of the Israeli Consulate after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds on October 17, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel’s National Security Council warned Israelis to leave Turkey as soon as possible, citing the risk of attacks.

Fireworks explode as pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather near the Israeli Consulate during a protest, after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza

Protesters wearing masks were seen setting off explosives and burning Israeli and American flags.

Demonstrators set fire to a makeshift Israeli flag during a protest, after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza
Protesters burn American and Israeli flags during a demonstrate in front of the Israeli Consulate after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed hundreds on October 17, 2023 in Istanbul

Some tore down barricades and rushed towards lines of police officers.

People clash with anti riot policemen outside the Israeli consulate during a protest to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023
Protesters demonstrate in front of the Israeli Cosulate after an explosion at hospital in Gaza killed hundreds on October 17, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey

West Bank

Groups of young people took to the streets in the West Bank shortly after the explosion at the hospital in Gaza.

Israel has denied deliberately targeting the hospital but anger towards the Israeli regime spilled over in Ramallah, in the Palestinian territory.

People gather to protest against Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza as Israeli attacks continue, in Ramallah
People gather to protest against Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza as Israeli attacks continue, in Ramallah

Demonstrators were seen starting fires and hurling projectiles at the police.

Officers fire rear canisters to disperse rioters.

People gather to protest against Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza as Israeli attacks continue, in Ramallah

Lebanon

Some of the worst clashes of the night were in Beirut, the Lebanese capital, where protestors are understood to have started a fire at the US embassy.

Rioters threw what appear to be molotov cocktails amid clashes in Awkar, east Beirut.

Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces on October 18, 2023, outside the US Embassy during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut
A Lebanese protester sits outside the US embassy as a fire rages behind its gates after clashes with Lebanese security forces on October 18, 2023, during a demonstration in solidarity with the people of Gaza in Awkar, East of Beirut

Demonstrators also clashed with police outside the French embassy.

Demonstrators clash with the Lebanese army and riot police as they try to enter the French embassy during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaz

Tunisia

A Pro-Palestine protest formed in Tunis, the Tunisian capital, where people took to the streets to demand justice for Gazans after the hospital explosion.

People gather during a protest after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in front of the French embassy in Tunis
A man waves a Palestinian flag as people gather during a protest after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza

Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Wednesday that “the flames of US-Israeli bombs” would soon “consume” Israel.

Pro-Palestine supporters light candles as they gather to show their solidarity with the people in Gaza in Palestine square in Tehran, Iran

“The flames of the US-Israeli bombs, dropped this evening on the Palestinian victims injured at the... hospital in Gaza, will soon consume the Zionists,” Mr Raisi said, according to the IRNA agency.

Protesters gathered at Palestine Square in Tehran, the capital, to show support for Gaza’s liberation.

A Lebanese student, living in Iran, waves the Palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian gathering at the Felestin

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the British and French embassies with some shouting “death to France and England” and others hurling eggs at the French consulate.

Israel and the US do not have embassies in Tehran in the absence of diplomatic relations with Iran.

Libya

Several hundred people protested in Tripoli and other Libyan cities late on Tuesday.

In Tripoli, hundreds of demonstrators of all ages, brandishing Palestinian flags and some covering their faces with Palestinian keffiyehs, crisscrossed the streets of the city centre before converging on Martyrs’ Square.

People protest against Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli

They chanted slogans of support for the residents of Gaza and denounced the strike by the “Zionist enemy”.

“We give our blood and our souls for Gaza,” they chanted in Tripoli and similarly in Misrata, a city 200km (120 miles) west of the capital.