Pictured: ‘Death to England and France’, protesters shout as Western embassies targeted

A Lebanese protester sits as a fire rages behind the security gate of the US embassy after clashes with security forces during a demonstration in Awkar, east Beirut - GETTY IMAGES

Violent protests have erupted across the Arab world amid a wave of anger after an air strike on a Gaza hospital killed at least 200 Palestinians on Tuesday evening.

Demonstrators have stormed the Israeli consulate in Jordan while Western embassies have been targeted in Turkey, Tunisia and Lebanon, with rioting also breaking out in the West Bank.

In Iran, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the British and French embassies in the early hours of Wednesday morning, chanting “death to France and England”. Some people threw eggs at the walls of the French embassy compound.

There have also been protests overnight in Libya, Morocco, Yemen and Iraq and, beyond the Arab world, in the Netherlands, Colombia and Puerto Rico.

Turkey

In Istanbul, Turkish protesters threw fireworks and flaming projectiles at the Israeli embassy on Wednesday morning.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel’s National Security Council warned Israelis to leave Turkey as soon as possible, citing the risk of attacks.

Protesters wearing masks were seen setting off explosives and burning Israeli and American flags.

Some tore down barricades and rushed towards lines of police officers.

West Bank

Groups of young people took to the streets in the West Bank shortly after the explosion at the hospital in Gaza.

Israel has denied deliberately targeting the hospital but anger towards the Israeli regime spilled over in Ramallah, in the Palestinian territory.

Demonstrators were seen starting fires and hurling projectiles at the police.

Officers fire rear canisters to disperse rioters.

Lebanon

Some of the worst clashes of the night were in Beirut, the Lebanese capital, where protestors are understood to have started a fire at the US embassy.

Rioters threw what appear to be molotov cocktails amid clashes in Awkar, east Beirut.

Demonstrators also clashed with police outside the French embassy.

Tunisia

A Pro-Palestine protest formed in Tunis, the Tunisian capital, where people took to the streets to demand justice for Gazans after the hospital explosion.

Iran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned on Wednesday that “the flames of US-Israeli bombs” would soon “consume” Israel.

“The flames of the US-Israeli bombs, dropped this evening on the Palestinian victims injured at the... hospital in Gaza, will soon consume the Zionists,” Mr Raisi said, according to the IRNA agency.

Protesters gathered at Palestine Square in Tehran, the capital, to show support for Gaza’s liberation.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the British and French embassies with some shouting “death to France and England” and others hurling eggs at the French consulate.

Israel and the US do not have embassies in Tehran in the absence of diplomatic relations with Iran.

Libya

Several hundred people protested in Tripoli and other Libyan cities late on Tuesday.

In Tripoli, hundreds of demonstrators of all ages, brandishing Palestinian flags and some covering their faces with Palestinian keffiyehs, crisscrossed the streets of the city centre before converging on Martyrs’ Square.

They chanted slogans of support for the residents of Gaza and denounced the strike by the “Zionist enemy”.

“We give our blood and our souls for Gaza,” they chanted in Tripoli and similarly in Misrata, a city 200km (120 miles) west of the capital.