Pictured: Shocking fan violence at Mexican league match leaves 22 injured and doubts over World Cup

Pictured: Fan violence during top-flight Mexico football match leaves 22 people injured - Shutterstock

A top-flight match in Mexico was abandoned after violent clashes between fans which left at least 22 people injured, two critically.

The Liga MX contest between bitter rivals Queretaro and Atlas FC was abandoned midway through the second half when fighting broke out in the stands and spilled onto the pitch.

Graphic videos and photos circulated on social networks appearing to show fans motionless on the ground, in some cases stripped naked and covered with blood.

The match was initially suspended in the 62nd minute, with players from visiting Atlas and some of those from the home side fleeing to the dressing rooms.

Other Queretaro players stayed near the bench trying to calm brawling supporters to no avail.

Some fans were armed with chairs and metal bars, while one could be seen pulling a knife to cut the nets of one goal. Others destroyed one side’s bench and some fought in the players’ tunnel.

Players and supporters watch on in horror - REUTERS

A metal gate is used in the stands - AP

People are beaten at the seating area of the Corregidora stadium, leaving at least 22 injured in a brawl when soccer fans stormed the field during a top-flight match between mid-table Queretaro and last year's Liga MX champions Atlas, in Queretaro, Mexico - REUTERS

“So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them taken to the General Hospital and of these, two are critical,” said the Queretaro state civil protection agency.

Other matches continued on Saturday before all of Sunday’s fixtures were suspended.

Mexican football authorities and both clubs condemned the violence, promising full investigations into an incident that took place barely four years before Mexico co-hosts the World Cup.

“The Mexican Football Federation regrets and condemns the events that occurred this afternoon at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro, in the match between Queretaro and Atlas,” read a Mexican Football Federation (FMF) statement.

“The FMF will monitor and assist in the investigation process with the corresponding instances so that those responsible are sanctioned in an exemplary manner.”

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola posted on Twitter: “Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner.”

Fans clash during a Mexican soccer league match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara, at the Corregidora stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico, Saturday, March 5, 2022 - AP

Queretaro said: “We roundly condemn the events that occurred at Estadio Corregidora.

Story continues

“We are in full communication and coordination with the authorities so that they can act quickly against anyone responsible.”

Atlas added: “Atlas FC regrets and disapproves of the events that took place in Estadio Corregidora.

“Soccer must be an ally to promote values and fun for the whole family.

“We request the pertinent authorities, the Liga BBVA MX and the FMF, to investigate thoroughly and reach the ultimate consequences, determining the responsibilities of those who are involved, and applying the full force of the law.”

Fifa released a statement on Sunday evening: "Fifa is shocked at the tragic incident that took place at La Corregidora stadium in the city of Queretaro during the fixture between Queretaro and Atlas. The violence at the La Corregidora stadium was unacceptable and intolerable.

"Fifa joins the Mexican Football Association and Concacaf in condemning this barbaric incident and encouraging the local authorities to bring swift justice to those responsible. Our thoughts are with all those who suffered its consequences.

"Once again Fifa would like to stress that violence should have absolutely no place in football and we will continue working with all parties to eradicate it from our game."