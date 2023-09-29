Pictured: Rare black baby fox caught playing with red rival

A baby red fox and rare baby black fox are caught playing - Jun Zuo/Solent News

A rare black baby fox has been captured chasing and playing with a red cub on San Juan Island, Washington.

Black foxes are regularly spotted on the small US island, which is populated by fewer than 10,000 people.

They can be most commonly found in northwestern parts of North America, where the black fox represents around 10 per cent of the fox population.

Black foxes are common on San Juan Island - Jun Zuo/Solent News

Jun Zuo, an amateur photographer, travelled to San Juan Island to photograph the rare animal.

San Juan’s foxes have been popular with photographers ever since they were brought to the island to control the rabbit population.