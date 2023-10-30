Pictured: Police round up runaway swan in bizarre ‘Hot Fuzz’ moment

The cygnet was seen strolling past a local cafe on Sunday afternoon - Simon Galloway / SWNS

Police officers in Bath were called in to guide a lost swan out of the city centre in a scene reminiscent of the film Hot Fuzz.

The cygnet was seen wandering along the high street on Sunday, before it was escorted back to the River Avon near Pulteney bridge.

Three police officers guided the bird back to its habitat, shielding the animal with a fluorescent police jacket.

The unusual incident has been compared to a scene in the 2007 comedy film Hot Fuzz, during which police officers struggle to round up a runaway swan.

Simon Galloway, 59, said: “I was just out shopping with my wife and daughter and we noticed a bit of commotion outside the shop,

“That was when we saw a cygnet being escorted down the street - presumably down to the river. There were loads of shoppers around, everyone had their phones out, laughing.”