Watch: Shane MacGowan fans line streets of Dublin singing Pogues’ songs as singer is laid to rest

Hundreds of Dubliners lined the streets singing The Pogues’ Christmas anthem Fairytale of New York to bid farewell to singer Shane MacGowan as his horse-drawn hearse passed through the Irish capital on Friday.

MacGowan, the London-Irish punk who transformed Irish traditional music with The Pogues and penned some of the 1980s’ most haunting ballads before sinking into alcohol and drug addiction, died last week aged 65.

His funeral procession was led through central Dublin on a crisp, wintery morning by a marching band and lone piper before leaving for his funeral in the southern town of Nenagh in Tipperary, the home of the singer’s late mother, Theresa.

The funeral procession was led through central Dublin by a marching band and lone piper - CHARLES McQUILLAN/GETTY IMAGES

The horse-drawn hearse passed through the Irish capital on Friday - LIAM McBURNEY/PA

In what was a celebration of the poetic lyricist’s life rather than a mournful parade, the crowd young and old sang throughout, joining in as the near 50-piece Artane Band also played other Pogues’ classics like a A Rainy Night in Soho.

“Shane MacGowan, man, meant everything to me,” said musician Roland Conroy on the usually busy corner of Westland Row, where a crowd stayed after the procession singing Dirty Old Town, the folk classic MacGowan and The Pogues helped make popular.

“Irish punk rocker, he embodied everything: James Joyce, Oscar Wilde, William Butler-Yeats. A poet, just (brings) a tear to the eye. It’s a sad day, it’s a tragic day in Ireland. The world mourns,” said Conroy, 50.

The funeral procession of Shane MacGowan starts from outside Shelbourne Park Stadium

Flowers are thrown at the hearse as the funeral procession of Shane MacGowan makes its way through the streets of Dublin - Liam McBurney

Fellow musicians including friend Nick Cave led tributes to MacGowan last week, who became just as well known for his slurred speech, missing teeth and on-stage meltdowns as drug and alcohol abuse took their toll from the 1990s on.

The height of his success came in 1987 with Fairytale of New York, which MacGowan sang in a duet with Kirsty MacColl to create an instant Christmas classic in which the estranged couple exchange insults.

The song, which has returned to the UK Top 40 singles chart every year since 2005 but has never made it to number one, climbed to third position in the charts in recent days with a week to go before this year’s Christmas number one is decided.

Shane MacGowan's wife, Victoria Mary Clarke

John Farrell outside Shelbourne Park Stadium waiting for the funeral procession of Shane MacGowan to make its way through the streets of Dublin

“He means everything. He’s a legend. What you see is what you get with Shane. He enjoyed life,” said John Farrell, his hair spiked upright in the punk style, as MacGowan’s coffin, draped in an Irish flag, passed by.

The funeral procession of Shane MacGowan crosses Mac Mahon Bridge in Dublin - Niall Carson

The funeral procession of Shane MacGowan starts from outside Shelbourne Park Stadium - Liam McBurney

A woman holds up a pint of Guinness on Pearse Street in tribute - Liam McBurney

MacGowan was born to Irish parents in 1957 in Pembury, Kent, and he soon moved to rural Tipperary where he was immersed in a culture of ceili bands and showbands.

The Pogues’ frontman died “peacefully” at 3am on Nov 30 with his wife and family by his side, a statement from his relatives said.

He was due to celebrate his 66th birthday on Christmas Day.