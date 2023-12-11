Pictured: Man tags wild sharks using his bare hands

Mr Baudin put his many years of shark experience to use during the project

A man has placed tags on wild sharks with his bare hands in order to further the study of the marine creatures.

Ocean expedition leader Evans Baudin, 35, from Paris, launched a mission to tag three Mako sharks in order to observe their behaviour and record how they live in their natural habitat.

A photographer took images of one 520-pound shark being tagged with a satellite marker.

Mr Baudin used bait to catch the shark, which they then hooked and tagged with a satellite tag - mediadrumimages/@bajasharkexperi

Mr Baudin pictured putting a tag on a 520-pound shark - mediadrumimages/@bajasharkexperi

Another photo shows Mr Baudin grabbing the nine-foot shark’s fin with his bare hands.

Mr Baudin and his crew of six set off from La Paz, Mexico, and made their way into the ocean where they searched for Mako sharks in order to catch, tag and release them back into the ocean.

Having placed the markers onto the sharks, they will be able to observe their behaviour for at least a year.