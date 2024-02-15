Pictured: Harry and Meghan hit the slopes in Vancouver

Harry and Meghan at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort in British Columbia - Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex tried his hand at adaptive sit-skiing on the mountains in Canada as he celebrated the one-year countdown to the next Invictus Games.

He took part in the alpine activity while the Duchess cheered him on from the sidelines as the couple joined the winter training camp on Whistler Mountain on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking after he had successfully completed a short run, Prince Harry described the sensation of being in the chair on skis as “bizarre”. He motioned that it was a challenge to balance, but said that the experience was “great”.

Harry attempts sit-skiing - Reuters

The Duchess, who was wrapped up for the below freezing temperatures, told her husband he was “doing a great job” as he got strapped into the sit-ski for the first time, which he described as “cosy”.

“Let’s do it, what could possibly go wrong,” the Duke had quipped before being led down the run by an adaptive snow school instructor.

He had encouraged the other competitors to join him on the small run down, and they followed his lead to great fanfare from gathered onlookers, including Meghan.

Meghan pictured at the training camp - Getty Images

The royal couple spent just over half an hour at the outdoor participating nations camp on the mountain on Wednesday afternoon as part of their mini tour in Canada to attend Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go celebrations.

They met various competitors from 19 different nations and watched them demonstrate different winter sport disciplines ahead of next year’s Games, which will be the first to feature adaptive winter sports such as Nordic skiing and skeleton.

In the below freezing temperature of -4 degrees, Prince Harry and Meghan clasped hands as they partook in the activities together and chatted with the veterans before they went indoors to hold private conversations with the competitors and organisers.

Harry and Meghan meet the competitors

Wednesday’s activities are not the first time that Harry has tried his hand at the sporting events himself, as at the inaugural games in London he took part in a wheelchair rugby match alongside his cousin Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall. He has also previously played seated volleyball.

The Duke, 39, is expected to continue trialling the new winter sports on offer at another event in Whistler on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan will spend a total of three days in Canada spotlighting the next Games, which will take place from February 8 to 16, 2025.

They were reported to have arrived by private jet in Vancouver after a two-hour flight from Santa Barbara, California, which is the closest airport to their Montecito home.

By participating in the One Year to Go events, the couple aim to draw attention to the event for wounded service personnel, which Prince Harry founded a decade ago.

It remains one of the sole remaining legacies from his time as a working royal and a hugely successful initiative of which he is incredibly proud.

Harry and Meghan on the ski slope

Their visit comes after the couple launched a rebrand of their official website on Monday, using the royal coat of arms that the Duchess was issued when she married into the family.

Newly written biographies of the Sussexes highlight their philanthropy and personal causes, describing Harry as a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate and environmental campaigner” and Meghan as a “feminist champion of human rights and gender equality”.

The descriptions also highlight Harry’s dedication for the Games, with his new biography stating: “The Duke founded the Invictus Games Foundation, a platform for wounded, injured and sick service personnel to engage in sport to aid their rehabilitation.

“The international event is a globally celebrated display of resilience, community and athleticism that has won acclaim for its impact in celebrating those that serve.”

The 2025 event follows previous Games held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, The Hague and, most recently, Düsseldorf.

The couple held hands as temperatures were a low -4 degrees

Harry is expected to reflect on how special Canada has become to him and his wife in a speech on Friday at the final countdown event in Vancouver.

The last time the couple travelled to the city was last November, when the Duke followed in the footsteps of his grandmother by participating in a ceremonial puck drop at a Vancouver Canucks hockey game against the San Jose Sharks.

Canada means a great deal to the couple, and when they made the decision to leave official royal duties behind, it was to a private sanctuary on Vancouver Island that they initially fled before relocating to the US as Covid hit.

They also made their first public appearance together as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Their mini tour in the country this week comes after it emerged that veteran television executive Scott Moore had been named CEO of the Vancouver Whistler 2025 event.

Speaking to The Telegraph in Whistler on Wednesday, Mr Moore said: “Our plan is to stage the best ever Invictus Games. They’re the first winter Invictus Games but we want them to be remembered as the best ever…we just want people to come here and realise that sport can be a major part of their wellness journey.”

He also discussed the 2025 games featuring winter sports for the first time, explaining: “I think Prince Harry was pitched on it by the Invictus Games Foundation, they started having discussions about this nine years ago.

“We hope that the legacy will be a few things, number one is that we want to leave a legacy for our veterans for adaptive sports but we also want to see another winter Invictus Games maybe four years from now.”

Mr Moore’s track record in securing lucrative broadcasting deals prompted speculation that the Duke might be looking to attract a TV deal for the Games in an effort to raise its profile.

On Wednesday, TV broadcasting crews hired specifically to capture the Games and its surrounding events followed the couple as they toured the winter training camp on Whistler Mountain.

“One of my top priorities is to make sure we get the broadest possible audience all around the world, there will be more on that in the coming weeks,” Mr Moore added.

The Duke, who served two tours in Afghanistan with the British Army, has previously produced and presented a Netflix documentary about the Invictus Games.