Austin Killips crosses the line to seal the overall win in the women’s Tour of the Gila - The picture that shows trans cyclists have Olympics in their sights and no one will stop them them - Tour of the Gila

The spectacle of Austin Killips, a biological male, winning the women’s Tour of the Gila is the latest expression of a conspiracy of silence that reaches to the summit of global sport. The prevailing view within cycling is that Killips, who at 27 only took up the sport in 2019 before embarking on hormone replacement therapy, should have been nowhere near the peloton in New Mexico, never mind the podium. And yet it happened because, quite simply, nobody at any level had either the gumption or the inclination to stop it.

Tempting as it might be to lambast the Tour of the Gila for allowing Killips to compete, the organisers’ hands were tied. Their event is sanctioned by USA Cycling, who are in turn answerable to the International Cycling Union (UCI), the sport’s world governing body, who have decreed that transgender riders are eligible to enter women’s races so long as they reduce their testosterone beneath 2.5 nanomoles per litre over a two-year period. It is a ludicrous rule, not least because the one perspective it conspicuously neglects is that of the women who lose out.

Last summer, Marion Clignet, France’s former world champion on both the track and the road, presented a survey to the UCI showing that 92 per cent of female riders were opposed to racing against trans women under any circumstances. Still it was not enough for the majority-male UCI committee, who alighted on testosterone suppression as a convenient fudge. And lo and behold, along comes Killips, who has documented hormone treatment in an online blog entitled “Oestro Junkie”, and who now claims an £8,000 prize for winning in the female category, not to mention a bonus as “Queen of the Mountains”.

Killips’ tilt at Tour and Olympics may be next

A straight line can be drawn between this race in the wilderness of New Mexico and next summer’s Paris Olympics. For few who have followed Killips’ rise have any expectation that the story ends here. Inga Thompson, a three-time Olympic cyclist, considers Killips the favourite for this month’s Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas, from where a tilt could begin for both the Tour de France Femmes and a place on the US team at the 2024 Games.

Story continues

Surely, you might assume, the authorities will step in before then. Surely, the injustice of young Mexican woman Marcela Prieto finishing second at the Tour of the Gila to Killips, a post-puberty male, is so stark and indefensible that it cannot possibly be repeated, least of all on the Olympic stage. But if you thought the UCI were useless on the trans issue, just wait until you meet their colleagues at the International Olympic Committee.

The suits in Lausanne are so asleep at the wheel that at the height of the controversy involving Laurel Hubbard, the New Zealand weightlifter born male and taking the place of a biological female at the Tokyo Games at the age of 43, Dr Richard Budgett, the IOC’s medical director, said: “Everyone agrees that trans women are women.”

Naturally, a great many women agree nothing of the sort. Almost two years on, the reminder of Budgett’s remark still boils Thompson’s blood. “If you’re willing to lie to me about basic biology,” she says, “then you’re willing to lie to me about anything.” With the IOC so rudderless, the question arises as to how many more prizes and how much more money female athletes have to lose before president Thomas Bach intervenes on their behalf.

‘Sport will move from ‘moment’ to ‘moment’ until enough people respect women’s rights’

Killips’ victory has already been framed as a “Lia Thomas moment” for cycling, mirroring the scandal that erupted when Thomas, born male and ranked 554th in men’s 200-yard freestyle swimming in the US, transferred to the female event and won the national collegiate final. As Ross Tucker, the South African sports scientist who played a pivotal role in persuading World Rugby to ban transgender athletes from female competition, put it: “Thanks to the abdication of its leaders, sport will move from ‘moment’ to ‘moment’ until enough people respect women’s rights. Swimming then, cycling now. The only question is whether cycling realises it this time, or does it need more moments?”

Thompson is not holding her breath. She has witnessed enough spinelessness, and seen herself traduced as a transphobe enough times for daring to speak out, to anticipate any noble change of course. But after four years spent fighting the UCI’s policy, she does detect a shift in the atmosphere, a sense that female cyclists are deeply troubled by the Killips situation but dissuaded by both teams and sponsors from breaking cover. “It’s my understanding that just about all the women are unhappy about this, but are forced to go along and be quiet,” she says.

So far, the implicit assumption of cycling’s supine leaders is that women will just stand by and take it as biological males wrest away the glory in what is supposed to be a protected category. But there is a fightback stirring. The sight of Killips atop that podium in the desert could finally be the cue for sport to accept immutable biological reality, and to stop using women as unconsenting pawns in some shameful game of male privilege.