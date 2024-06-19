Picture: Serie A and Italy legends reunite for Pippo Inzaghi’s wedding

Serie A and Italy legends Massimo Ambrosini and Christian Vieri were among the guests at Filippo Inzaghi’s wedding in Greece.

Several ex-Serie A players, including Ambrosini, Pippo Pancaro, Vieri and Massimo Oddo, flew to Formentera over the weekend to attend Pippo Inzaghi’s wedding with his partner Angela Robusti.

Italy World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro was also among the guests, just like Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, who is Pippo’s brother.

A few pictures are circulating on social media and the one below was posted by Ambrosini, a former Milan teammate of Pippo Inzaghi, on Instagram.