Picture Perfect: USD pitcher Kelsey Tadlock tosses perfect game

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– Kelsey Tadlock threw the first perfect game and 6th no-hitter for the USD Toreros softball program on Sunday against Pacific.

The San Marcos High alum had a career-high 7 strikeouts on route to making history.

After her accomplishments she was also named WCC pitcher of the week, another goal of Kelsey’s.

“My work isn’t done, once you reach a goal, I just automatically want to go towards the next goal,” Tadlock said. “Maybe another perfect game, maybe a no-hitter…I just want to make the most out of my last two years here.”

