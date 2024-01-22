'Picture is outstanding': This popular 58-inch TV is down to $350 — that's over 40% off
Sure there's been a lot of chatter about making resolutions — but what about upgrading your TV's resolution? This top-rated Hisense TV is over 40% off, bringing the price down to $350 from $600. That's a savings of $250! With a sweet 58-inch screen, 4K resolution and Fire TV functionality baked in, you'll be able to access all of your favorite streaming services with just your voice. Want a different size? The biggest discount (45% off!) is on the 75-inch model, but you can also save on the 65-inch model. Shop all marked-down sizes here.
Outside of its great resolution, this TV grants instant access to tons of free entertainment through services like TeeVee, Pluto TV, Tubi and more.
Why is this a good deal?
At over 40% off, you're getting a great TV at an equally great price. Only $350 for a 58-incher! This is around the same price it was during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the biggest sales days of the year.
Why do I need this?
The QLED screen combines colors in a way that will make every show more vibrant, and the 240Hz refresh rate will make every action as smooth as butter. The Hisense is compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+. Oh, did we mention that it has a lot of great gaming features?
This model has 32 local dimming zones. That's a fancy way of saying that it can dim each section of the screen individually from the rest, giving you truer blacks and a greater depth of color than a standard TV would.
Alexa is built right in. You can use the smart assistant to control any smart-home devices you might have, check the weather or quickly navigate your Fire TV. If you aren't sure what to watch, just ask Alexa for suggestions. A quick "Alexa, show me action movies" will give you a list of the most recent and best-reviewed films worthy of Jason Statham himself. You don't have to sign up for any streaming services to take advantage of this either.
Included services such as Freevee, Pluto TV and Tubi give quick access to thousands of totally free, ad-supported shows and movies.
What reviewers say
Over 2,100 Amazon shoppers have given this tube a perfect five-star rating!
"I was almost automatically a Samsung person, and I initially thought that I was taking a chance buying Hisense instead, but I honestly couldn't be happier with this TV," said one convert. "The picture is outstanding; I can't imagine there could possibly be a better one. And with all the extras — the Fire TV, Alexa, etc., this is a true bargain, you're getting so much for the price."
One very happy buyer said, "I needed a new TV so bad and did my research and decided to get this one. I love it so much! As a gamer and filmmaker, I’m so obsessed! It’s so easy to use. The color is nice! The quality is crisp! It’s my first smart TV, and so proud that I made this choice! I 100% recommend!"
Another shopper summed it up succinctly: "It's the best TV I have ever had."
Check out this gorgeous display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 4K support and a boatload more — save a ridiculous $250 while you can.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
