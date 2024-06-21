Picture: Barrenechea on holiday with Aston Villa target before transfer from Juventus

Aston Villa-bound Enzo Barrenechea is enjoying a holiday in Argentina with another Juventus starlet, Matias Soulé, before joining the Premier League side from Turin.

Barrenechea is among the players included in a maxi-swap deal between Juventus and Aston Villa. However, the Argentinean is enjoying holidays back home with one of his closest friends, his compatriot Soulé.

Both players spent the last season on loan at Frosinone and according to Sky Sport Italia, Soulé was the first Aston Villa request to Juventus when Weston McKennie rejected a transfer the Villa Park.

Both Soulé and Barrenechea have returned home and are currently in Villa Maria as shown by the talented winger in his latest Instagram story.