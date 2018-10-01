Week 5 Fantasy Pickups: Nyheim Hines, Keke Coutee, various Jaguars are top adds

Another NFL week is in the books, which means we have another collection of injuries and dud performances to fret about. But the waiver wire is always there for you, when your fantasy squad needs a boost. This week’s premium pickups include a pair of promising rookies and a batch of Jacksonville skill players. Let’s review…

Nyheim Hines catches a pair of scores for Indy

Indianapolis is without a perfect answer at running back, as Marlon Mack can’t stay healthy and Jordan Wilkins has been unrelentingly meh. But diminutive rookie Nyheim Hines has been plenty fun, emerging as a reliable receiving threat for Andrew Luck. Hines hauled in nine passes for 63 yards on Sunday, with a pair of touchdown receptions included. Just watch him go pluck this ball…

Hines is legit, gamers. He’s caught 22 passes on 26 targets over eight games, reaching the end-zone three times. Hines was a collegiate sprinter who scorched a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the combine, so he’s a fast dude. He also caught 89 balls for 933 yards over his three seasons at NC State, rushing for 1113 yards and 12 TDs in his junior year. There’s little doubt he’ll remain a significant weapon for Andrew Luck. Go get him, PPR managers.

Schedule, next three weeks: at NE, at NYJ, Buf

FAAB bid ($100 budget): $19

Nyheim Hines belongs in your PPR plans. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

T.J. Yeldon feasts in relief of re-injured Leonard Fournette

Yeldon’s fantasy ownership percentage has reached 50, so he’s not someone we’d typically highlight here. But the pickups don’t get much more obvious. Leonard Fournette aggravated his hamstring injury on Sunday, leaving Yeldon as Jacksonville’s featured runner. He took full advantage of favorable game flow, finishing with 21 touches for 101 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. The scoring plays did not exactly have high degrees of difficulty, if we’re being totally honest…

If Fournette is sidelined again next week — which seems likely as of this writing — then Yeldon will of course rank as a strong play against the Chiefs. Kansas City’s defense entered Week 4 allowing 5.2 YPC to opposing rushers.

Schedule, next three weeks: at KC, at Dal, Hou

FAAB bid: $16

Blake Bortles delivers against Jets, gets friendly matchup in Week 5

Jacksonville’s offense got pretty much whatever it wanted through the air on Sunday, as Bortles finished 29-for-38 with 388 yards and two scores. He connected with ten different pass-catchers, two of whom finished with over 100 receiving yards (130 for Westbrook, 109 for Moncrief). Bortles gets an even friendlier matchup against Kansas City next Sunday; the Chiefs have allowed 362.7 passing yards per game thus far, and they’ll be playing on a short week following Monday’s trip to Denver.

Over the season’s first three weeks, KC has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing QBs, the ninth-most to WRs, the fourth-most to TEs and second-most to RBs. It’s a user-friendly defense in all possible ways. Load up on Jaguars. Get Yeldon, get Bortles and get any/all Jacksonville receivers.

Schedule: at KC, at Dal, Hou

FAAB bid: $7

Dede Westbrook and Blake Bortles should keep the good times rolling in Week 5 at Kansas City. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Dede Westbrook breaks out, enters the WR3 conversation

Westbrook established new single-game career highs in catches (9), targets (13) and receiving yards (130) on Sunday against New York, and he was a yards-after-contact machine. He’s topped 80 yards in two of his last three games, and he has a dream matchup ahead at Kansas City. If you need a bye-week boost at receiver, he should be a priority waiver target. Westbrook’s teammate Donte Moncrief belongs in the fantasy discussion, too, coming off a 109-yard performance. Both receivers are available in over 80 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Schedule, next three weeks: at KC, at Dal, Hou

FAAB bid: $7

Houston rookie Keke Coutee has an all-time debut

Coutee’s first regular season appearance was postponed a few weeks while he recovered from a hamstring issue, but he proved to be worth the wait. The rookie caught 11 passes on a whopping 15 targets, establishing a new post-merger record for receptions in a player’s debut. Coutee was an almost unstoppable receiver at Texas Tech, delivering a highlight-filled 93-catch season as a junior. Targets tend to be concentrated with only 2-3 players in Houston, and Coutee is clearly inside the circle of trust. Bruce Ellington has been placed on IR and Will Fuller is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, so workload shouldn’t be an issue for Keke in Week 5. He’s available virtually everywhere.

Schedule, next three weeks: Dal, Buf, at Jac

FAAB bid: $9

Taywan Taylor is an explosive talent who won’t lack for targets in the weeks ahead. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Taywan Taylor, now with twice the targets

Taylor became a pickup of interest for fantasy purposes as soon as we learned that Tennessee had released Rishard Matthews. His usage spiked in Week 4, as he hauled in seven balls on nine targets for 77 yards in a win against Philly. Taylor made plenty of noise in the preseason, you might recall, but he hadn’t seen more than five targets in any of the Titans’ first three games. Opportunities shouldn’t be an issue moving forward. He’s an elusive player with separation ability, suddenly in line for a significant target share.

Schedule, next three weeks: at Buf, Bal, at LAC

FAAB bid: $9

Carolina is coming off a bye, preparing for Eli

The Panthers defense slipped below 40 percent fantasy ownership during the team’s bye week, which is understandable. We generally don’t recommend that you roster multiple defenses in leagues of standard size. Carolina has been thoroughly useful for fantasy purposes so far (8 sacks, 6 takeaways), plus this D has a matchup ahead with Eli Manning, a notoriously turnover-prone QB. Add and enjoy. Luke Kuechly & Co. will have value beyond Week 5, so don’t think of it as a one-and-done fantasy pickup.

Schedule, next three weeks: NYG, at Was, at Phi

FAAB bid: $2

Also recommended: QB Jameis Winston, TB (bye), QB Baker Mayfield, Cle (vs. Bal), RB Ty Montgomery, GB (at Det), RB Mike Davis, Sea (vs. LAR), RB Ronald Jones, TB (bye), RB Ito Smith, Atl (at Pit), RB Frank Gore, Mia (at Cin), WR Antonio Callaway, Cle (vs. Bal), WR Ryan Grant, Ind (at NE), WR Taylor Gabriel, Chi (bye), WR Donte Moncrief, Jac (at KC), WR Aldrick Robinson, Min (at Phi), TE Antonio Gates, LAC (vs. Oak), TE Tyler Kroft, Cin (vs. Mia)

