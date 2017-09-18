Pickups of the Week: Last call on Chris Carson, J.J. Nelson





No one wins a fantasy league without making a few smart in-season pickups. Your draft, while important, was just the beginning. Each week throughout the NFL season, we identify six players to target on waiver wires, plus a lightly owned D/ST. All are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use. Add as needed.

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks, 39% owned

Carson is of course long gone in nearly all hardcore fantasy leagues, but he remains unattached in 60 percent of the Yahoo universe. He was a well-hyped player throughout the preseason, outproducing every other back on Seattle’s roster. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggested entering the week that we might see more of Carson, and he followed through in a big way. Carson carried the ball 20 times for 93 yards against the Niners, adding one reception for seven yards. Meanwhile, Thomas Rawls had only a cameo role, carrying five times for four yards. Eddie Lacy was an uninvolved onlooker, inactive for the team’s home opener following a lousy performance at Green Bay (5 carries, 3 yards). It’s clear at this stage that Carson is the featured runner for Seattle; ever other back on this team is fighting for scraps.

Carson ran behind Justice Hill at Oklahoma State last season, averaging a ridiculous 6.8 YPC and reaching the end-zone nine times. He’s not a burner, but he’s a powerful and creative runner, built to handle a substantial workload. Seattle’s offensive line won’t do him many favors, but he’s already demonstrated that he can overcome that unit’s deficiencies. If he remains unowned in your league … well, maybe find a more competitive group for 2018. Add Carson with urgency.

Schedule, next three weeks: at Ten, vs. Ind, at LAR

FAAB bid: All of it. Or at least most of it. Whatever it takes.

View photos Chris Carson, piling up yards at home against the Niners. He appears to have ascended to the top of the backfield depth chart in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) More

Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson, RBs, Washington 23% and 29%

Most assumed it was only a matter of time before Perine received a long look in Washington’s backfield. It’s unfortunate that Perine’s path to fantasy relevance involved a Rob Kelley injury (ribs/chest), but that’s life in the NFL. Perine carried the ball 21 times in Washington’s Week 2 win at Los Angeles, though he gained just 67 yards. (Kelley was off to a 12-for-78 start before exiting.) If Kelley is sidelined for any length of time, Perine should see plenty of early-down and short-yardage carries. He’s not in any way a flashy ball-carrier, but he offers Kelley-like power and girth. Any back with a shot at 18-20 touches deserves a look in our game. We aren’t likely to have clarity on Kelley’s Week 3 status before your waiver deadline.

Thompson is Washington’s most dynamic and dangerous ball-carrier, and he’s already scored three times on just 13 touches this season. Just look at this nifty weaving, breakaway 61-yard touchdown run. But at 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, Thompson isn’t a player who projects as a full-workload runner. If next week’s matchup with Oakland becomes a shootout — and that seems the most likely scenario — he’ll have a chance to make plenty of noise, perhaps finding the end-zone for a third straight week. He was already rostered in PPR leagues, in all likelihood, and now needs to be taken seriously in standard formats.

Schedule, next three weeks: vs. Oak, at KC, bye

FAAB bid: $9 and $15

View photos J.J. Nelson, avoiding various Colts defenders. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) More

Read More