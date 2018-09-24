Pickups of the Week: Last call on Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd

By now, you should all know the PotW drill: Every Monday we present you with six priority fantasy adds, each of them available in a majority of Yahoo leagues. We generally toss in a defense for streaming purposes, too. This week, following Calvin Ridley’s monster performance, there’s little doubt about your No. 1 waiver target. (For the record, we also hyped him last week, ahead of Sunday’s binge.) Let’s make these adds with alacrity, people. Transactions are fun.

Calvin Ridley blows up, demands fantasy attention

Ridley absolutely torched the Saints’ defense on Sunday afternoon, chasing corner P.J. Williams to the bench in the process. Here’s a sample of Ridley’s dominant performance…

🚨 BALLER ALERT 🚨 CALVIN RIDLEY IS GOING OFF. pic.twitter.com/UQvg5f1n8M — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 23, 2018

It was simply unfair. Ridley finished with seven receptions for 146 yards and three scores, adding nine rushing yards on one attempt. He also drew a long PI penalty that won’t show up in our fantasy totals, but pushed his true production to roughly 200 yards. He was utterly uncontainable.

Ridley’s ridiculous fantasy line tells us at least as much about defensive deficiencies in New Orleans as it does about the rookie wideout, of course. It should go without saying that he almost certainly just delivered the best performance of his season. Still, Ridley has been heavily involved in each of Atlanta’s last two games, hauling in 11 passes and establishing himself as a key supporting player in an excellent offense. You want him. If you need WR assistance, pay up.

Schedule, next three weeks: Cin, at Pit, TB

FAAB bid ($100 budget): $19

Tyler Boyd is breaking out

We appear to have a classic third-year breakout underway from Boyd, who followed up his terrific Week 2 effort with an even bigger performance on Sunday. Boyd caught six of his seven targets at Carolina, gaining 132 yards and delivering a second-half touchdown. He’s now made house calls in back-to-back games and he leads Cincinnati in receiving yards (249). A.J. Green has out-targeted Boyd, but not by much (25 to 21). Six of Boyd’s 15 receptions have resulted in gains of 20-plus yards. He is officially and irrevocably on the fantasy radar, the clear No. 2 option in the Bengals passing game. Boyd is a decent consolation prize for those who lose the bidding war for Ridley’s services.

Schedule, next three weeks: at Atl, Mia, Pit

FAAB bid: $9

Tyler Boyd is looking like a starting-quality fantasy receiver. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Geronimo Allison, still ludicrously under-owned

We’re just going to keep tossing Allison into this feature until his fantasy ownership percentage reaches an acceptable level. It’s currently at 34 percent, which is way too low. Allison is up to 13 catches for 209 yards and two scores on the season. Davante Adams currently leads Green Bay in receptions and targets, as expected, but Allison is narrowly ahead in receiving yards. He’s seeing six targets per week in an Aaron Rodgers-led offense, so you shouldn’t need a hard sell. Allison has size (6-foot-3) and separation ability and he’s tied to an all-time quarterback. Go get him.

Schedule, next three weeks: Buf, at Det, SF

FAAB bid: $11

Waiting on Jay Ajayi? Consider adding Wendell Smallwood

Smallwood took advantage of the absences of Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles on Sunday, gaining 91 scrimmage yards on 13 touches against the Colts, with a crucial fourth-quarter go-ahead score included. Philly seems optimistic about the status of both Ajayi and Sproles for Week 4, so perhaps we’ve already seen Smallwood’s most useful performance. But our guy Dr. Greg Horner is an Ajayi skeptic, based on a few reasonable assumptions about his back injury. So we’ll see. At the very least, we’ve learned that Corey Clement isn’t the only handcuff/understudy on the backfield depth chart for the Eagles. Smallwood is a particularly appealing add for Ajayi investors.

Schedule, next three weeks: at Ten, Min, at NYG

FAAB bid: $3

Chris Ivory unexpectedly went off at Minnesota, filling in for LeSean McCoy. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Chris Ivory ran all over the Vikes on Sunday

A day later, it’s still kinda difficult to believe that Buffalo so thoroughly mauled the Vikings in Week 3. But hey, here’s the box-score. All available evidence suggests it happened. Ivory led the Bills in both rushing and receiving on Sunday, dominating backfield touches while replacing the injured LeSean McCoy (ribs). He gained 126 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches, a stellar effort against an upper-tier defense. Ivory was vultured twice by Josh Allen near the goal-line, but that’s a small complaint about an otherwise outstanding fantasy day. McCoy can’t be considered a lock to handle a full workload in Week 4 at Green Bay, if he plays at all, so Ivory is a name to consider. We should also note that McCoy has legal issues and a league investigation in his future, which further complicates his outlook. Ivory is the clear Plan B for Buffalo; Marcus Murphy had only a cameo role against the Vikings (8-33-0).

Schedule, next three weeks: at GB, Ten, at Hou

FAAB bid: $11

Dallas Goedert, suddenly relevant for fantasy purposes

Goedert finally saw substantial playing time on Sunday, playing 55 snaps in Philly’s win over the Colts. The rookie caught all seven of his targets, finishing with 73 yards and an early score. He was a beast of a receiver at South Dakota State and a preseason standout this summer, so it’s not as if he hasn’t flashed fantasy potential. Philadelphia is a receiver-needy team at the moment, and Carson Wentz clearly has chemistry with Goedert. He won’t be featured in every week’s game-plan, but he’s a friendly red-zone target capable of delivering another 5-6 spikes. Deep leaguers, take a long look.

Schedule: at Ten, Min, at NYG

FAAB bid: $3

Green Bay’s D gets an appealing matchup

At least we think the Bills are an appealing matchup, despite Sunday’s madness. If Buffalo can knock off both the Vikes and Packers in consecutive weeks, on the road, then the NFC North should probably not receive an automatic postseason berth. Josh Allen is coming off a terrific game, but he’s still completing just 55.7 percent of his throws, with as many picks as TD passes (2). He’s a good bet to give the ball away a time or two at Lambeau.

Schedule, next three weeks: Buf, at Det, SF

FAAB bid: $1

Also recommended: QB Andy Dalton (at Atl), QB Baker Mayfield (at Oak), QB Ryan Tannehill (at NE), RB Javorius Allen (at Pit), RB Nyheim Hines (vs. Hou), WR Chris Godwin (at Chi), WR Christian Kirk (vs. Sea), WR Antonio Callaway (at Oak), WR Albert Wilson (at NE), TE Benjamin Watson (at NYG), DEF New York Jets (at Jac)

