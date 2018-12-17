Pickups of the Week: Jamaal Williams, Kalen Ballage and other championship adds

Jamaal Williams featured for Green Bay, following an Aaron Jones injury

Williams is the last serviceable running back remaining for Green Bay, because Aaron Jones was sidelined by a suspected MCL injury in Sunday’s loss at Chicago. For the year, Williams is averaging just 3.7 YPC, but he ran for 55 yards on 12 attempts against the Bears and hauled in four receptions for another 42 yards. He also rumbled into the end-zone on this walk-in third quarter score…

Williams isn’t as lively or inventive a runner as Jones, but he’s capable of picking up every yard that’s blocked. He should be an every-series runner in Week 16 against a Jets defense that’s allowed 4.5 YPC and 125.9 rushing YPG. Green Bay was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but Aaron Rodgers has indicated he intends to play out the schedule, so the Pack’s offense won’t be some DeShone Kizer-led mess. Williams is a playable fantasy asset heading into the most important fantasy week on the calendar. Add aggressively.

Schedule, next two weeks: at NYJ, Det

FAAB bid: $28 ($100 budget). But c’mon, THIS IS TITLE WEEK. Go get your guy.

Jamaal Williams has returned to a featured role for Green Bay, so he deserves immediate fantasy attention. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Elijah McGuire makes a house call against Texans

McGuire didn’t exactly produce a rushing clinic in Saturday’s daunting matchup with Houston. He gained a modest 71 yards on 21 touches, plus he lost a fumble. But he also managed to punch in a 2-yard touchdown, so he’ll ultimately finish the week among the RB2s. Volume is a beautiful thing. McGuire will receive all the touches he can handle moving forward, because both Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell are on IR. This week, he gets a home matchup with Green Bay’s No. 22 ranked run defense. Consider him a high-floor flex.

Schedule, next two weeks: GB, at NE

FAAB bid: $26

Kalen Ballage runs wild in relief of Frank Gore

Gore was carted to the locker room after suffering a foot/ankle injury on Sunday, finishing his day in a walking boot. As of this writing, it seems his season is in jeopardy — brutal news for an ageless player having a phenomenal season. Rookie Kalen Ballage was a monster in Gore’s absence, rushing for 123 yards on a dozen carries, including this 75-yard TD…

Ballage had no more than a cameo role in any game this season, but he got the nod as Gore’s understudy. Kenyan Drake finished with just four touches for 34 yards. It seems likely that Ballage will handle Gore’s full workload in the final weeks, which obviously lands him on the fantasy map. He was a quality runner (if not spectacular) at the collegiate level for Arizona State, his career highlighted by one notable record-setting day. Ballage has an upcoming matchup with Jacksonville’s defense, a group that was recently shamed/destroyed by Derrick Henry. If you’re desperate for flex/RB help, keep Ballage in your FAAB plans.

Schedule, next two weeks: Jac, at Buf

FAAB bid: $22

John Kelly is on the radar, with Todd Gurley dinged

Uh-oh. Gurley is dealing with a knee malfunction of as-yet-unknown severity, and there’s at least some level of uncertainty about his availability for Week 16. Early reports are semi-positive, but it’s a concern. Gurley exited briefly on Sunday night, but eventually returned. The appropriate handcuff is John Kelly, a sixth-round rookie from Tennessee. Kelly became a favorite of prospect snobs heading into this year’s NFL draft, but he’s barely seen the field to this point. He was a highlight player in the preseason, you might recall…

Ridiculous. It should go without saying that he’s nowhere near Gurley’s level as an every-down, all-situation back, but he’s not some scrub. Kelly is also tied to an exceptional (if sputtering) offense. He’s a necessary ‘cuff for Gurley owners, no question.

Schedule, next two weeks: GB, at NE

FAAB bid: $4

Last call on DaeSean Hamilton

It’s clear at this point that Hamilton has benefited most from Emmanuel Sanders’ absence, as he’s hauled in 14 balls on 21 targets over the past two weeks. Hamilton offers a full receiving skill set and he basically never comes off the field — he played 72 of Denver’s 73 offensive snaps on Sunday. We’ve hyped him over multiple weeks, yet he’s still unattached in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues. Hamilton needs to be owned in any sort of PPR format. Make the add, gamers.

Schedule, next two weeks: at Oak, LAC

FAAB bid: $16

Robby Anderson finds the end-zone again

Anderson has made house calls in back-to-back weeks while facing degree-of-difficulty matchups (Buffalo, Houston), and he’s drawn 25 targets over his last three games. The Jets are preparing to face a middle-of-the-pack Green Bay pass defense that’s simply playing out the season. Sam Darnold is coming off a terrific performance against the Texans (253-2-0), too. Anderson seems like a lock for another 7-9 targets, giving him an excellent shot at a top-25 positional finish.

Schedule, next two weeks: GB, at NE

FAAB bid: $4

Tennessee’s defense gets a date with Washington

Add this group for their victory celebration, if for no other reason…

Also, add the Titans D because it’s about to face a team that’s scored exactly 16 points in each of its last two games. Josh Johnson is now leading the Washington offense, in case you missed the news. Tennessee has allowed the seventh fewest total yards (329.0 YPG) and the second fewest points (18.1 PPG), so this group is something better than a pure matchup play.

Schedule, next two weeks: Was, Ind

FAAB bid: $4

Also recommended: QB Josh Allen, RB Zach Zenner, RB Theo Riddick, RB Alfred Blue, WR Antonio Callaway, WR Robert Foster, DEF Indianapolis Colts, DEF Cleveland Browns

