Pickups of the Day: Swoop in for Suárez

Ranger Suárez

Rotoworld's Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there's value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to take a look at a hot-hitting outfielder that has been contributing in all five categories and an outstanding streaming option for Thursday evening.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Ranger Suárez, SP, Phillies

Available in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues

Overall on the season, Ranger Suárez has been a bit of a disappointment from a fantasy perspective – registering a 3.80 ERA, a miserable 1.40 WHIP and a 109/44 K/BB ratio across 113 2/3 innings in his 20 starts. Since the calendar flipped to August however, he has been a completely different pitcher.

Over his last six starts, Suárez has posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and a 36/16 K/BB ratio over 36 2/3 innings. He has allowed three runs or fewer in all six of those starts and punched out five or more batters in all but one.

He’s readily available on the waiver wire in more than half of all Yahoo leagues and draws a nice matchup against a Mets’ team that is simply going through the motions at this point in the season. His chances of logging a quality start in that one are extremely high, and he should do so with at least a handful of strikeouts and a decent shot at a victory with David Peterson toeing the slab for the Mets.

With only precious days left to make up ground before the season comes to a close, Suárez makes for an extremely attractive streaming option on Thursday’s MLB slate.

Tyrone Taylor, OF, Brewers

Available in 94 percent of Yahoo leagues

At this stage of the season, we aren’t looking at a player’s long-term value, only what they can do for us over the final week and a half. With that in mind, it’s a bit crazy to see that Tyrone Taylor is rostered in only six percent of all Yahoo leagues at the moment.

The 29-year-old outfielder possesses a nice blend of power and speed, but had gotten a bit lost in the shuffle of Brewers’ outfielders this season. With Christian Yelich dealing with a back issue though, Taylor has seized the opportunity in recent weeks and has run with it. Over the last two weeks he’s hitting a cool .357/.386/.762 with four homers, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases over 44 plate appearances in 12 games. That’s elite five-category production that can be almost impossible to find on the waiver wire at any point of the season – let alone in the final push.

It sounds like Yelich is going to play only sparingly – if at all – over the final week or so, so Taylor should have a full runway to continue his hot hitting. Scoop him up off the waiver wire now and he’ll help to push your squad to glory as September draws to a close.