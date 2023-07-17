Pickups of the Day: Rodriguez Returns

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays

Rotoworld's brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there's value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way. Today's edition features the return of a former top pitching prospect to Baltimore’s starting rotation and the reemergence of a veteran southpaw as a viable fantasy stopper in Texas.

Grayson Rodriguez, SP, Orioles

Available in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues

Rodriguez will make his highly-anticipated return to Baltimore’s starting rotation for Monday’s series opener against the Dodgers. It’s an extremely challenging matchup right out of the gate, but the former top pitching prospect has put together an extremely encouraging seven-start stretch for Triple-A Norfolk, registering a stellar 1.69 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 54/15 K/BB ratio across 37 1/3 innings since June 3. The 23-year-old right-hander struggled earlier this season in his first taste of the big leagues, recording a bloated 7.35 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 56/21 K/BB ratio across 45 1/3 innings (10 starts) prior to being demoted last month. The strikeout upside remains intact, and Rodriguez has an opportunity to make a significant impact for fantasy managers, if he’s managed to solve his home run issues that plagued him earlier this year. It’s not uncommon for top pitching prospects to struggle in their first exposure to the majors, and the really encouraging development here is that Rodriguez went back to the minors and continued to make improvements. He’s clearly talented enough to succeed at the highest level, it’s just a matter of time.

Aroldis Chapman, RP, Rangers

Available in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Saturday that Will Smith and Aroldis Chapman will split the closing duties moving forward, depending on specific matchups. While Smith collected a save during Sunday’s series finale against the Guardians, it’s worth noting that Chapman worked a pair of scoreless frames earlier in the three-game series, picking up his third save of the season during Saturday’s showdown. The 35-year-old left-hander has put together a remarkable late-career renaissance this season, compiling a microscopic 2.10 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 60/20 K/BB ratio across 34 1/3 innings (36 appearances) between the Rangers and Royals so far. It's becoming abundantly clear that Chapman represents the best option for the Rangers in high-leverage spots, which should result in his picking up the majority of the save opportunities over the final two months of the regular season. He should be rostered in all fantasy formats at this juncture.